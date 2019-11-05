Following its successful season on the track, Acura speeds to SEMA to showcase a range of performance and race vehicles as well as a new line of concept A-Spec and Acura-branded accessories. Also on the luxury division’s stand will be the Type S Concept sedan and the 2020 NSX, both unveiled in Monterey Car Week in August, the latter wearing the classic Indy Yellow Pearl exterior paint.

Acura will show off its accessories on a 2020 RDX. Carbon fiber is the name of the game for its concept A-Spec treatment, used on the grille surround and on the lower front fascia, lower side sill, rear diffuser, lower doors and side mirror caps. There’s also a dark chrome theme on the rear Acura badge and A-Spec emblems. A-Spec is offered as a sport appearance trim on the RDX and is supposed to be part of all core Acura models in the future, so we’ll see whether this “concept” A-Spec packages eventually makes it way, whole or in part, to future variants.

The Acura Genuine Accessories to be shown on the same RDX, by contrast, are available IRL and include roof rails and crossbars, replete with a fork-mount bike attachment, 20-inch wheels with a custom dark tint finish, black lug nuts, black chrome emblems, a carbon-wrapped tailgate accent, illuminated A-Spec trim on the door sills and A-Spec carpet floor mats. It’s topped with a Thule cargo box.

The 2020 NSX will wear the Indy Yellow Pearl color in homage to the old Spa Yellow, one of two yellow paints offered with the first-generation version of the supercar and a favorite among collectors. It joins two generations of championship-winning NSX cars: the 1990 pre-production model driven by Hall of Famer Peter Cunningham to 14 wins and 26 podium finishes between 1991 and 2002, and the NSX GT3 Evo that has won multiple IMSA and SRO races. The carbon fiber-bodied supercar with custom-designed livery is offered for sale globally for around $525,000, Acura says.