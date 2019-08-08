Between 1997 and 2003, about 20 percent of first-generation Acura NSXs wore the color Spa Yellow, also known as Indy Yellow in some markets. As the legend of the NSX grew, so did the shiny color's reputation, and today, it's one of collectors' favorites. That's why it was odd that the second-generation NSX has not offered yellow paint ... until now. Acura announced the 2020 NSX will offer Indy Yellow Pearl, a similar-but-new take on the classic.

Acura currently offers eight colors on the NSX: Nouvelle Blue Pearl, Valencia Red Pearl, Casino White Pearl, Source Silver Metallic, Thermal Orange Pearl, 130R White, Curva Red, and Berlina Black. Of those, Berlina Black is considered the only heritage color, and now it's getting a partner in Indy Yellow Pearl. Although Berlina Black can be ordered as a standard color, Indy Yellow Pearl will cost an extra $1,000, which seems completely worth it.

Spa Yellow, which was the fifth-most-popular first-generation NSX color, was one of two yellows offered back then. For the 2004 and 2005 model years, the last two years of first-gen NSX production, Spa Yellow was replaced with Rio Yellow.

The announcement comes ahead of California's famous Monterey Car Week, where the car will make its global in-person debut. It will be shown next to an NSX GT3 Evo racecar on the main strip in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

The 2020 Acura NSX starts at $159,495, including destination.