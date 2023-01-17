Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No matter how much care you take before getting into your car, sooner or later you're inevitably going to track some dirt inside. Often, it can accumulate so slowly that you don't even notice it until it becomes too much to ignore. Luckily, third-party floor mats are more affordable than ever, and they're much easier to clean than your car's actual floor. With so many out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the internet's favorites. Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the best floor mats are, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews.

Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Car Floor Mat - $32.78 (6% off)

Key Features

4-piece set (2 front and 2 back mats)

Constructed with heavy-duty, flexible rubber

Non-skid design

Front mat sized 18.9" x 28"

Rear mat sized 16" x 17.7"

Trimmable w/ scissors

One-year warranty

These Amazon basics mats are configured as two separated front mats sized 18.9" x 28" along with two separated back mats sized 16" x 17.7." Once again, these mats are totally trimmable to fit your vehicle. They're made of a thick but flexible rubber that shouldn't be prone to cracking. Like most, they're made for all-weather use and will protect your floors from all kinds of elements. They also feature a non-skid design.

MotorTrend Burgundy FlexTough Premium Contour Liners - $44.09

Key Features

Flex Tough design

No-Slip grip w/ rubberized nibs on the bottom

Trimmable w/ scissors

Front mats sized 30" x 21.5"

Rear mat sized 58" x 18"

These burgundy floor mats from MotorTrend are a solid option for keeping your floors clean. They feature "Flex Tough" construction and use "advanced performance rubber polymers" that are rigorously tested to ensure they won't crack or deform. The mats are coated with rubberized nibs on the bottom to prevent them from slipping and have grooves on top to give your foot a bit more traction as well. They're built to guard against anything from spills to mother nature and should hold up through rain, snow, and mud. The front mats are sized 30"L x 21.5"W, and the rear mat is sized 58"L x 18"W, but if you need to be even more precise with the sizing, the mats are made to be trimmable with only a pair of scissors.

BDK Original ProLiner - $20.46 (9% off)

Key Features

Trimmable w/ scissors

Front mats sized 27" x 18"

Rear mat sized 54" x 17"

Anti-slip backing

Made with "advanced performance rubber polymers"

These BDK mats are sized 27" x 18" for the front few and 17" x 54" for the back. Like many mats, you can trim these down to a custom fit. The rubber used, engineered by BDK, features all-weather protection so you won't have to worry about tracking in sand, snow, or anything in between. The mats even have protection against high temps and, like many others, feature anti-slip backing.

MotorTrend FlexTough Plus - $37.95 (15% off)

Key Features

Flex Tough "Premium" design

Front mats sized 29.5" x 21.75"

Rear mat sized 54" x 19"

Anti-slip backing

Trimmable

These MotorTrend mats are very similar to the other set of MotorTrend mats featured on our list, but just a slightly different size. The front mats are size 29.5" x 21.75" while this rear mat is sitting at 54" x 19". Like most others, these mats are trimmable with only a pair of scissors and stand up to nearly all types of weather conditions. These feature a no-slip grip. Unlike many other similar mats, however, these have a 1-inch deep spill "deep dish" to "keep all the mess in one place so it can be thrown out at the end of the drive." Very handy for those of us with kids (or just messy friends).

FH Group Floor Mat - $33.99

Key Features

Carpeted mats w/ faux-leather sides

Nibbed backing for a no-slip grip

Front mats sized 25" x 18"

Rear mats sized 12" x 18"

Available in 13 color accents

These FH group mats are unique in that they are carpeted. The front mats come in at 25" x 18" and the rear mats are sized 12" x 18" each. Because of the carpeted tops and durable faux-leather sides, these can be cleaned with either a vacuum or soap and water, giving you some options that may not exist with other types of floor mats. Despite their unique top appearance, the bottom features rubber nibs to prevent slippage, like most others. The design is said to be "semi-universal" and will fit in most sedans, coupes, and small SUVs. They're also available in 13 color accents.

What is a car floor mat?

A car floor mat is a floor mat that's often (but not always) made of a durable, rubber-like material that can be placed on the floor of your car interior to catch things like mud, dirt and crumbs from falling onto your car's carpet.

Why do you need a car floor mat?

A car floor mat is kind of like a coaster for your kitchen table. Do you strictly need one? Probably not. But they can certainly make your life a whole lot easier. Rather than scrubbing the floor of your car if it gets dirty, if you have floor mats, you can just remove them from your vehicle and wash them down separately. They can also help prevent your car interior from getting scuffed after hundreds or thousands of entries and exits to and from your vehicle.

How do you use a car floor mat?

Often, car floor mats come a little larger than you'll need, and you simply cut them down to size and place them on the floor of your vehicle. If you have a pre-sized mat, the process is even easier. Just go ahead and place it on the floor to protect your interior. It's as easy as that.

How much do car floor mats cost?

When looking for the best car mats, you'll probably notice options available along a relatively large price range. Car floor mats usually come in sets, since a single floor mat probably won't be much use to most people. A set can run anywhere from $20 to $100+ depending on the material and size.

Pros and cons of using car floor mats

The biggest benefit to getting floor mats for your car is, of course, being able to protect your floors from the dirt that inevitably gets tracked in by passengers. Although car mats can be very effective at this, it does come at the cost of altering the default look of your interior.

More Top Picks