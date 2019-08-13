Acura is bringing the Type S badge back with authority. While the Acura Type S Concept is, as its name implies, a concept, it looks and sounds a lot more like a design preview for the next-gen TLX in Type S flavor.

Acura says it will debut two Type S performance variants within the next two years. The first will be the TLX, and our guess would be that an RDX Type S will follow. But let’s dive into what Acura has given us today. From the company: “The Type S Concept sets the stage for re-introducing Type S performance variants to the Acura line-up after a decade hiatus, and will heavily influence the character of the upcoming, second-generation TLX Type S.”

If you were hoping for a design and powertrain preview, we’re sad to report that Acura is not using this opportunity to showcase the engine coming to the TLX Type S. Not all is lost when it comes to mechanical details, though.

This concept rides on 285-width summer tires on all four corners, which is positively huge for an Acura sedan. Four-piston yellow Brembo brake calipers are used, shining brightly through 21-inch wheels. Instead of the fake vents all over the Civic Type R, Acura says the venting and grille space up front is functional, allowing air to get through to the “high-performance engine and brake package.” Though again, we don’t know what that high-performance engine will be just yet.

Just like other Acura concepts of late, this one is a real looker. Its LED lights in front and back signal a new style for Acura that it calls “Chicane.” While the headlights may look a lot like those on the NSX, this fixture debuts the automaker's new four-lamp “Jewel Eye” LEDs. Instead of squares, we get rectangular eyes, and they look even cooler than before.

You’ll also notice a bunch of elements scattered throughout that look a little bit like carbon fiber. Acura says it’s forged carbon, and it’s visible on the front splitter, along the front vents, side sills, wheels, rear spoiler and rear diffuser area. While not as flashy as glossy carbon fiber, it looks cool in the photos we’re scrutinizing here.

The stunning blue paint is also special. Acura calls it “Double Apex Blue Pearl,” and it uses nano pigments and a color-infused clear coat to enhance the appearance. The hue pays homage to the blue TL Type S offered in the 2007 and 2008 model years. If you want to see it sparkle in person, it’ll be shown at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on Friday and at the Pebble Beach Concours on Sunday.