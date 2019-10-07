Every new truck spec gets it own awards show nowadays. In this next envelope we have EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel — drumroll, please: 22 miles per gallon in the city, 32 mpg highway, 26 mpg combined for the 4x2 trim; 21 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, 24 mpg combined for the 4x4. As one would expect, the numbers plop the EcoDiesel in the middle of the pot with light-duty diesel versions of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2019 Ford F-150. In 4x2 guise, city mileage for the EcoDiesel ties the F-150 and is one mpg short of the Silverado, highway mileage rates two mpg more than the F-150 and one mpg short of the Silverado. In 4x4 trim, EcoDiesel city mpg is one mpg more than the F-150 and two mpg short of the Silverado, EcoDiesel highway number is four mpg more than the F-150 and ties the Silverado.

Of course, Ram would also like you to know that when it comes to output and carrying, the third-generation oil-burner tops the half-ton trio with 480 pound-feet of torque, 20 lb-ft more than the Silverado, and posts the highest tow rating at 12,560 pounds. Buyers who opt for the 4x2 diesel Ram and the 33-gallon tank will be able to travel the furthest, too, going beyond 1,000 miles before the fumes give out.

Every trim gets the new EcoDiesel option for 2020, including the Ram Rebel for the first time. The 3.0-liter V6 is a $4,995 option, making it either $3,000 or $3,300 more than the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 eTorque trim depending. The EcoDiesel price ladder starts with the Tradesman Quad Cab at $36,890 plus a $1,695 destination charge, for $38,585 total. The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic will continue offering the second-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel, starting at the unchanged price of $40,835 for the Tradesman Crew Cab 4x2.