Diesel details: Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, Chevy Silverado Duramax, Ford F-150 Powerstroke









Engine output is only one part of the truck performance equation. We also have towing and payload capacity, as well as fuel economy . With towing, the Ram 1500 is the current leader with a maximum capacity of 12,560 pounds. That tops the Ford F-150 's 11,400-pound tow rating by well over 1,000 pounds. The F-150 can carry 2,020 pounds in its bed, but we don't know yet whether that's better or worse than the Ram or the GM trucks. We also don't have numbers for the GM trucks' towing capacities.





As for fuel economy, the Ford F-150 manages a thoroughly impressive 22 mpg in the city and 30 on the highway with two-wheel drive. Choosing four-wheel drive drops those numbers to 20 and 25 respectively. The fuel economy numbers for the Ram, Chevy and GMC haven't been revealed yet, but for some comparison, we can look at the old Ram EcoDiesel. That truck's best fuel economy was 20 in the city and 27 on the highway with two-wheel drive. We expect the new model will do better, but we can't say whether it will quite beat out the Ford's high numbers.









Just as the engines are closely matched among these trucks, the drivetrains are, too. The GM trucks and the Ford both use a 10-speed automatic transmission sending power to either the rear wheels or all four. Ram hasn't announced its transmission for the diesel yet, but since the old diesel used an eight-speed unit and the gas engines all use eight-speed transmissions, the new diesel will probably have eight cogs. Whatever the transmission is, it will have the buyer's choice of two-wheel or four-wheel drive.

