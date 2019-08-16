Ram just officially announced pricing for the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickup truck. The cheapest diesel you’ll be able to buy starts at $38,585, including the $1,695 destination charge. That price gets you the Tradesman Quad Cab with rear-wheel drive. As a standalone option, the engine is listed at $4,995, which makes it the priciest engine on the Ram 1500’s list of powertrains. The next most expensive engine is the 5.7-liter V8 eTorque powertrain, which lists for $2,645 on Ram’s 2019 configurator. You’ll be able to get the EcoDiesel engine on any trim, including the Ram Rebel — this marks the first time that the Rebel is offered with a diesel option.

The base price of only $38,585 on the Tradesman trim makes it the cheapest diesel option of the bunch, with both Ford’s and Chevy’s diesel engines coming in at higher trims and higher prices. Ford’s F-150 Power Stroke starts at $46,255, and the Silverado Duramax comes in at $42,385. Step up to comparable trim levels in the Ram, and things get more competitive. However, if you want the cheapest diesel out there, the Ram is your best bet.

What you’re getting is a 260-horsepower 480-pound-foot 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. The max towing capacity is also the highest among the three at 12,560 pounds. You can pair rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with the engine.

We’re still waiting on EPA fuel economy figures, but it’ll be difficult to beat the Chevy Duramax in this area. That truck is capable of 33 mpg on the highway, while the F-150 can hit 30 mpg in its most fuel-efficient trim. Chevy says it gave a little bit up in towing to hit that spectacular figure, so we’ll be curious to see what the towing king of the segment will be able to muster. Ram says the numbers will be available when the truck goes on sale early in the fourth quarter this year. Until then, the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is available with the previous-generation EcoDiesel engine, and it can be had for $40,835.