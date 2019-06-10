2020 Ram 1500's new EcoDiesel horsepower and torque revealed

Following on the reveals of Ford and GM's light-duty diesel full-size pickup truck engines, Ram has finally revealed its second-generation EcoDiesel V6 for the 2020 Ram 1500 and 2019 Ram 1500 Classic. The engine is once again a 3.0-liter V6, but it now makes 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. That's an increase of 20 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque over the previous engine. Ram notes a number of changes were made to achieve these numbers, including adding a water-cooled variable geometry turbo, reducing compression ratio from 16.5:1 to 16:1, adding lighter pistons, revising the intake ports, and using a new fuel injection system and exhaust gas recirculation system.
Those numbers also put the new Ram diesel at the top of its class. Just behind it is the 3.0-liter inline-six in the 2020 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra that makes 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Then there's the 2019 Ford F-150's 3.0-liter V6 that makes 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. The Ram engine also hits peak torque at 1,600 rpm, which is sooner than the Ford engine at 1,750 rpm. The Chevy engine's torque arrives even earlier than both at 1,500 rpm. The Ram's maximum towing capacity of 12,560 pounds also tops the F-150 diesel's 11,400 pounds.
There are still a number of unknowns regarding the new EcoDiesel engine, though. Ram hasn't announced payload capacity, pricing or fuel economy for the engine. We expect fuel economy will be slightly improved over its predecessor's 20 mpg in the city and 27 on the highway. But we don't know if it will match or surpass the F-150 diesel's 22 mpg in the city and 30 on the highway. All these numbers should be announced closer to the engine's release window of fourth quarter of 2019. The engine will also be available in every single trim and configuration of the 2020 Ram 1500 including the Rebel, which used to be a gas-only trim. The engine will even be available on the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic. This should also be the engine that will soon appear in the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler.
Those numbers also put the new Ram diesel at the top of its class. Just behind it is the 3.0-liter inline-six in the 2020 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra that makes 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Then there's the 2019 Ford F-150's 3.0-liter V6 that makes 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. The Ram engine also hits peak torque at 1,600 rpm, which is sooner than the Ford engine at 1,750 rpm. The Chevy engine's torque arrives even earlier than both at 1,500 rpm. The Ram's maximum towing capacity of 12,560 pounds also tops the F-150 diesel's 11,400 pounds.
There are still a number of unknowns regarding the new EcoDiesel engine, though. Ram hasn't announced payload capacity, pricing or fuel economy for the engine. We expect fuel economy will be slightly improved over its predecessor's 20 mpg in the city and 27 on the highway. But we don't know if it will match or surpass the F-150 diesel's 22 mpg in the city and 30 on the highway. All these numbers should be announced closer to the engine's release window of fourth quarter of 2019. The engine will also be available in every single trim and configuration of the 2020 Ram 1500 including the Rebel, which used to be a gas-only trim. The engine will even be available on the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic. This should also be the engine that will soon appear in the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler.