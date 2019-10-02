Reporters for Motor Trend and sister publication Automobile have been hanging around the folks at Audi Sport and have gotten a rundown on just which of its top-of-the-line RS models will be coming to the United States. While we already knew (and were shocked) that the RS 6 Avant will be coming stateside, the MT report also indicates it will be joined by its A6 Allroad sibling.

Top Audi execs tell Motor Trend that, while a final decision has yet to be announced, the A6 Allroad is indeed headed to the United States, following a pitch by Audi USA to Ingolstadt on the business case, price point and projected volumes. Audi this year celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first A6 Allroad in Europe with a new fourth generation of the wagon and a 20th Anniversary Edition. Those are equipped with three versions of the 3.0-liter diesel V6, topping out at 344 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque on the 55 TDI model.

U.S. versions aren’t likely to feature diesel engines, of course, but will likely use the same 3.0-liter turbo V6 used in the A6 sedan that makes 335 hp and 369 lb-ft and runs it through a seven-speed S-tronic transmission. It will also probably keep the 48-volt mild hybrid system that also features in the European version of the A6 Allroad and many other Audi models.

The news of the A6 Allroad arriving stateside isn't necessarily surprising. Audi would've needed to certify the body style to sell the RS 6 Avant here and doing so only for such a low-volume vehicle would seem to make little sense. There's also the fact Audi has enjoyed some success with the A4 Allroad, now in its second generation, plus there's already a competitor in the Volvo XC90 Cross Country. Mercedes sells a similarly Outback-like E-Class wagon known as the All-Terrain in Europe, but there's been no word about its possible sale in the United States.

Getting back to the RS models, MT says Audi Sport plans to introduce six new high-performance models before the year is up, including two new nameplates: the RS Q8, the flagship SUV we’ve seen several times now in camouflaged versions, and the 2020 RS 7 fastback, which will likely arrive in the United States next spring. Not all the new RS models will make it here, but it’s part of Audi’s plan to double sales of its performance vehicles by 2023.