2020 Audi A6 Allroad celebrates 20 years of wagon life

It's probable we won't get the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad in the United States, but Europeans can celebrate the arrival of another tasty wagon. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first A6 Allroad in 1999 and ushering in a fourth generation, the newest Quattro family shuttle updates its style and its standard equipment. When the car goes on sale in Europe later this year, there will also be a 20th Anniversary Edition with one of the original 20th-century colors.
Design-wise, the A6 Allroad adopts the corporate face making it way throughout the Audi sedan lineup. That means a sharper singleframe grille with aluminum-look trim, the numerous vertical slats on the third generation becoming just six vertical bars. There's also a sharper bumper, revised DRLs, and a trapezoidal motif for the lower lip in between unfettered intakes. There's wheel arches that can be finished in contrasting scandium gray, in body color, or in gloss black. There's more aluminum-look on the roof rails, rear diffuser, and tailgate trim, but all that can be optionally done up in black.
Partial leather seats are standard in three color combinations: black, pearl beige or okapi brown leather, with black cloth. Options boxes include other beige and brown hues, Valcona leather, two wood trims and one aluminum trim, and sport seats in Alcantara and leather. An Allroad Line packages special color combinations, and fine-grain birch wood trim.
The adaptive air suspension and all-wheel drive still come standard. The standard ride height of 5.5 inches holds steady, as does the top-height Lift mode at 7.3 inches of ground clearance. Hill Descent Control and Tilt Angle Assist further help keep everything steady on rocky roads, and the A6 Allroad picks up a trick from the Audi E-Tron in using its ABS to build up loose soil ahead of the front wheels to improve braking.
Three re-engineered, more powerful diesels can be placed under hood, all of them 3.0-liter V6s. The 3.0 TDI packs 227 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, and gets from zero to 62 miles per hour in 6.7 seconds. The 50 TDI lifts that to 282 hp and 457 lb-ft, running the same sprint in 5.9 seconds. The top-tier 55 TDI runs the figures up to 344 hp and 516 lb-ft, getting to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds. All of them shift through an eight-speed tiptronic transmission.
They're all hooked up to Audi's mild hybrid system and 48-volt electrical architecture. Improved gas mileage comes from the ability to coast, a function available from 14 miles per hour. Dynamic chops get a sharper edge from the optional dynamic four-wheel steering, and an optional, infinitely variable sport differential on the rear axle.
A 20 Years Allroad Edition will sell at launch. The commemorative wagon can be had in Glacier White, Soho Brown, or Gavial Green, one of the colors possible on the original model in 1999. It will get the extended black styling package, larger 19-inch wheels, black sport seats with Alcantara and leather, and aluminum inlays.
The new wagon goes on sale this month in Germany and other European markets, for 61,500 euros, or $69,400 U.S.
Design-wise, the A6 Allroad adopts the corporate face making it way throughout the Audi sedan lineup. That means a sharper singleframe grille with aluminum-look trim, the numerous vertical slats on the third generation becoming just six vertical bars. There's also a sharper bumper, revised DRLs, and a trapezoidal motif for the lower lip in between unfettered intakes. There's wheel arches that can be finished in contrasting scandium gray, in body color, or in gloss black. There's more aluminum-look on the roof rails, rear diffuser, and tailgate trim, but all that can be optionally done up in black.
Partial leather seats are standard in three color combinations: black, pearl beige or okapi brown leather, with black cloth. Options boxes include other beige and brown hues, Valcona leather, two wood trims and one aluminum trim, and sport seats in Alcantara and leather. An Allroad Line packages special color combinations, and fine-grain birch wood trim.
The adaptive air suspension and all-wheel drive still come standard. The standard ride height of 5.5 inches holds steady, as does the top-height Lift mode at 7.3 inches of ground clearance. Hill Descent Control and Tilt Angle Assist further help keep everything steady on rocky roads, and the A6 Allroad picks up a trick from the Audi E-Tron in using its ABS to build up loose soil ahead of the front wheels to improve braking.
Three re-engineered, more powerful diesels can be placed under hood, all of them 3.0-liter V6s. The 3.0 TDI packs 227 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, and gets from zero to 62 miles per hour in 6.7 seconds. The 50 TDI lifts that to 282 hp and 457 lb-ft, running the same sprint in 5.9 seconds. The top-tier 55 TDI runs the figures up to 344 hp and 516 lb-ft, getting to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds. All of them shift through an eight-speed tiptronic transmission.
They're all hooked up to Audi's mild hybrid system and 48-volt electrical architecture. Improved gas mileage comes from the ability to coast, a function available from 14 miles per hour. Dynamic chops get a sharper edge from the optional dynamic four-wheel steering, and an optional, infinitely variable sport differential on the rear axle.
A 20 Years Allroad Edition will sell at launch. The commemorative wagon can be had in Glacier White, Soho Brown, or Gavial Green, one of the colors possible on the original model in 1999. It will get the extended black styling package, larger 19-inch wheels, black sport seats with Alcantara and leather, and aluminum inlays.
The new wagon goes on sale this month in Germany and other European markets, for 61,500 euros, or $69,400 U.S.