The Audi RS Q8 high-performance crossover is just about ready for its debut. At least, that seems to be the case based on the prototype above that has basically no camouflage. In fact, the stickers on it highlight parts of the car we couldn't make out until now.

One of the previously hidden details is the set of openings above the grille. There are two small inlets flanking one large one, and they're helpfully accented in red. It's clearly an homage to the rally-dominating Audi Sport Quattro coupe. The front spoiler is much deeper than on the regular Q8, and it has some little winglets at the edges of the bumper. The grille openings are larger, too.

Since there isn't much to report on the RS Q8's mid-section, we can shift focus to the back. We finally get a clear look at the large rear diffuser, which is surrounded by a mesh similar to that used on the front grilles. Just under the taillights, we can see that Audi has added small vertical vents on each side. And of course, the RS Q8 gets oval tailpipes like all RS models.

With this prototype featuring nearly no camouflage, its reveal must be just around the corner, potentially as soon as the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. It's possible that it will be powered by a version of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 used in the Porsche Cayenne with as much as 550 horsepower.