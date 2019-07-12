In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. To kick things off, they talk about driving the Porsche Cayenne S, Hyundai Veloster N and Nissan Armada. Then they recap the Goodwood Festival of Speed, including the Ford GT Mk II that debuted there. Next up is news: the Bentley EXP 100 GT electric concept car, Ford canceling diesel for the Transit Connect and Elon Musk dismissing talk of a refresh for the Model S and Model X. Finally, they take to Reddit to help pick between a 2016 Audi S3 and a 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia.
Autoblog Podcast #588
Rundown
- Cars we're driving:
- Ford GT Mk II debuts at Goodwood, and other impressions from the event
- Bentley unveils EXP 100 GT electric concept car
- Ford cancels diesel engine for Transit Connect
- Tesla Model S and X won’t get a refresh
- Spend My Money: Audi or Alfa?
