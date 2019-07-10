Bentley has just pulled the wraps off its latest concept car, and it's predictably opulent and indulgent. It's called the Bentley EXP 100 GT, which is a nod to the company's 100th anniversary this year, and it's a look at where Bentley wants to be in the year 2035. It's fully electric, has full autonomous capability, and is draped in high-end materials and outrageous design.

The design really is striking. Its carbon fiber and aluminum body is enormous at 19 feet long, yet it's just a two-door coupe. The front overhang is nearly nonexistent, but the tail stretches way behind the back wheels. Signature round headlights blend into a fully illuminated grille. Even the hood ornament and center trim piece on the hood light up. The doors open in a scissor fashion just like a Lamborghini. At the back, the car features OLED taillights. The wheels even have active aerodynamic panels, and apparently the Pirelli tires can, at least conceptually, change their pattern and contact patch for various driving conditions.

Under the sizable yet slinky skin is a fully electric powertrain. It features four motors, one for each wheel, to provide full torque vectoring. They deliver a lot of torque, too, at 1,106 pound-feet. Bentley says the EXP 100 GT should hit 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds and have a top speed of 186 mph. The battery pack can provide up to 435 miles of range, and can be charged to 80% capacity in 15 minutes. The car can be driven fully autonomously or manually.

The EXP 100 GT naturally has an over-the-top interior to match the exterior and powertrain. It can be configured to seat two to four people. It's trimmed with 5,000-year-old wood salvaged from peat bogs, and copper has been infused with it. Fabric trim features fiber optics woven in for illuminated patterns. The leather is not from animals, but rather created from byproducts of wine making. Crystal is featured heavily, too, and it is used for getting information about the onboard AI. The AI system works to keep you comfortable, and to do so, it monitors your mood with biometrics, even detecting your blood pressure. It can alter the amount of light in the cabin, the temperature and other settings. A unique feature of the car is the ability to simulate lighting conditions from past drives if the current weather is dreary. The car even has a unique scent that can be applied to the cabin that's a mix of sandalwood and moss.

Will we see a Bentley like this reach production in 2035? Time will tell. We're sure we'll see an electric Bentley with high performance, advanced driver assistance systems, and loads of luxurious appointments then, if not sooner. We might even see one that looks a lot like this concept. As for full autonomy and blood-pressure monitoring AI, well, we'll stick with a maybe for the former, and a hopefully not for the latter. We can adjust our own interior settings without constant surveillance by a computer, thank you very much.