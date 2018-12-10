Hyundai prices Nexo FCEV crossover within dollars of Toyota Mirai sedan

CarsDirect got hold of order guides for the 2019 Hyundai Nexo, revealing the price for the base Blue trim as $59,345. That includes the $1,045 destination fee. The Limited trim adds another $3,500, for $62,845. Since the Nexo is the only crossover FCEV in the segment, two sedans represent its closest competition, only one of which can be bought at all and is on sale right now. The Toyota Mirai costs $59,285 after destination, $60 less than the Nexo. The Honda Clarity FCEV is lease-only, and Honda's site says the fastback won't arrive until mid-2019.
Hyundai won't offer any options for either trim, but both trims get generous spec. The Blue version has LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, synthetic leather, heated seats, and a bundle of driver assistance tech. The Limited bumps up to 19-inch wheels, plus a hands-free liftgate, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, eight-speaker Krell audio, a power sunroof, and niceties like remote parking assist.
A couple of months ago, Hyundai announced three dealers in California, the only state where it will be sold: Van Nuys and Tustin in Southern California by the end of the year, and San Jose in Northern California getting inventory early next year. The crossover will be eligible for the California Clean Vehicle Rebate of $5,000, and perhaps more important, the HOV sticker that allows travel in carpool lanes regardless of the number of vehicle occupants.
The Nexo uses a 95-kW fuel cell to recharge a 40-kW battery. A single electric motor produces 161 horsepower and 291-pound-feet of torque, pulling the Nexo from 0-60 in 9.5 seconds. The two trims are rated for two different ranges, the Blue going up to 380 miles, the Limited getting up to 354 miles. Broken down, the Nexo Blue returns 65 mpg-e in the city and 58 mpg-e on the highway, the Limited makes slightly smaller returns of 59 city and 54 highway mpg-e. The range numbers beat the 312-mile range of the Toyota Mirai and bracket the 366-mile range of the coming Honda Clarity FCEV.
Based on our first-drive review, what the Nexo lacks in gusto and driving dynamics it makes up for in interior room, a huge bonus considering the overall industry. Even so, while the price and the specs aren't out of place for the market at the moment, probably the best the Nexo can do is make a huge splash in an infinitesimal pool. And provide HOV stickers.
