Caddy XT4, Subaru STI Type RA, and blazin' Elon | Autoblog Podcast 553

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Green Editor John Snyder. We talk about time spent with the Cadillac XT4 and Subaru WRX STI Type RA. Then we get into other topics, including the death of the VW Beetle, our thoughts on the state of the Nissan 370Z, cameras replacing mirrors, the trouble with the Ford Focus Active, and Elon Musk blazing a fat blunt. We indulge in a little conversation about the process of writing about cars. Finally we help a listener choose their next EV in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #553
Rundown
- Cars we've driven: Cadillac XT4 and Subaru WRX STI Type RA
- RIP, VW Bug
- What's up with the Nissan 370Z?
- Lexus to replace side mirrors with cameras
- RIP, Ford Focus Active
- You do you, Elon
- On writing about cars
- Spend My Money: electric edition
