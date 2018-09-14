Podcast

Caddy XT4, Subaru STI Type RA, and blazin' Elon | Autoblog Podcast 553

Plus thoughts on Nissan's Z car, the death of the Beetle, Ford Focus Active and writing

Sep 14th 2018 at 3:01PM

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Green Editor John Snyder. We talk about time spent with the Cadillac XT4 and Subaru WRX STI Type RA. Then we get into other topics, including the death of the VW Beetle, our thoughts on the state of the Nissan 370Z, cameras replacing mirrors, the trouble with the Ford Focus Active, and Elon Musk blazing a fat blunt. We indulge in a little conversation about the process of writing about cars. Finally we help a listener choose their next EV in the "Spend My Money" segment.

