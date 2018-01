2018 Detroit Auto Show mega photo gallery

If you're going to NAIAS , the big Detroit Auto Show , you're going to see a kaleidoscope of colorful cars to lust after. But if you're not in Detroit and can't be there, here's the next best thing — our traditional gallery of galleries, 30-plus cars of note at the show, with hundreds of photos.Also, check out our John Beltz Snyder's video tour of NAIAS trucks . We've got a ton of other show videos , and we're prepping a curated video tour of the entire show, hosted by Autoblog editors, so stand by for that, or follow us on Facebook, where it's already a hit Meantime, grab your eyedrops and get started. You're having car photos for lunch.