2019 Ford Bullitt Mustang: All the details of the new performance icon

Ford is not disappointing this year in Detroit. First we got the 2019 Ranger, and now the 2019 Bullitt Mustang has arrived ahead of NAIAS 2018. The Bullitt isn't just a restyle in an homage to the original Bullitt Mustang (which has been found, incidentally), it's also been worked over for more horsepower and a classic burbly exhaust note. Check out how it sounds in the video below.
Let's start with the good stuff: the engine. The 5.0-liter V8 has been retuned to make "at least" 475 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. The hedging is because there may be a final adjustment to that number later, but don't expect a massive increase in either number. Think plus or minus 5 ponies. If these are the final numbers, that's a bump of 15 horsepower over the 2018 Mustang GT.
The exhaust is also going to sound better, barking out a blatty classic Ford smallblock-like sound from its standard active valve performance exhaust with blackened tips. There's also an new air induction system Ford calls the Open Air Induction System (more details on that coming soon), and it swipes the Shelby GT350 intake manifold and ECU. That means the throttle bodies are upgraded to 87mm, by the way,
The manual transmission (YES! - Ed.) is topped with a classic round white cueball-style shift knob. Beyond that, it's packed with all the goodies from the GT Premium and Performance Packages. The cool digital gauge cluster is also present but with a custom Bullitt welcome screen. There are only a few options: the Bullitt Electronics Package (nav, memory mirror and seats, better audio, BLIS with cross-traffic alert), MagneRide, and Recaro seats trimmed in black leather.
And the exterior. There are two colors, interestingly. The original Dark Highland Green, but also Shadow Black. The 19-inch aluminum Torq Thrust-style wheels have red Brembo calipers behind them. The black, unadorned grille is a nice touch — otherwise the car is clear of badging, like the original.
This is a special edition, so production may be limited. It'll be available this summer, with pricing information coming later. We can't wait to tell you more about this one.
