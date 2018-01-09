Official

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class gets a little more luxurious

Grand Edition makes a grand entrance at Detroit this year

Jan 9th 2018
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS 550 Grand Edition
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 Grand Edition
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 Grand Edition
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 Grand Edition
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 Grand Edition
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 Grand Edition
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 Grand Edition
Mercedes-Benz has announced that its biggest SUV, the GLS-Class, will be getting an extra fancy trim level, the Grand Edition. The new trim adds a variety of bits and baubles to make your GLS just a little more plush than the others you see at the country club. It will also be available both on the GLS 450 with its twin-turbocharged V6, or the GLS 550 with its twin-turbocharged V8.

On the outside, there aren't many changes. The obligatory "Grand Edition" badges will be strewn about, and 450 and 550 versions each have LED headlights. Each version also gets fancy wheels, but the GLS 450 just has 20-inch wheels, while the GLS 550 has 21-inch examples.

It's inside where the Grand Edition really shines. Nappa leather covers both the seats and the dashboard, with the seats getting a diamond-stitched design. It features a light beige and brown color scheme with striped, open-pore wood trim, and standard ambient lighting.

This new GLS-Class trim will make its official debut at the Detroit Auto Show. It will also become available toward the middle of 2018. Mercedes didn't reveal how much the trim level costs.

