New Hyundai Veloster N shown in leaked images

We've already seen the refreshed Hyundai Veloster in extremely colorful camouflage, or in a quick glimpse at a promotional video shoot location, but now, moments away from the big reveal of the Veloster at the Detroit Auto Show, come freshly leaked images depicting the hot, turbocharged N version. Finished in the signature light sky blue seen in the i30 N, the new Veloster N features a front that's almost all honeycomb grille. As discussed before, the funky asymmetrical 2+1 door layout should be retained even in the new generation car.
Pending an official statement, the Veloster N should have at least comparable power to the i30 N, which has a 271-horsepower turbo engine displacing 2 liters; the regular non-N turbo version would have 70 horsepower less. If the i30 N is Hyundai's Golf GTI — with Nürburgring development credentials — the Veloster N is the hot Scirocco.
