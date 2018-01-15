i8 Coupe update leads BMW's electric charge at NAIAS

In addition to the new X2 crossover, BMW showed its updated i8 coupe at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. It's a refresh of the i8 plug-in hybrid we've known since it went into production in 2014, and builds on the revisions BMW made for the i8 Roadster that bowed at the L.A. Auto Show.
The i8 Coupe received an updated battery, an 11.6-kWh lithium-ion pack that BMW claims provides over 34 miles of all-electric driving, though that figure might be lower according to U.S. testing cycles. The electric motor's output is up 12 horsepower, to 141 hp. Total system output is 374 hp. It can drive up to 65 mph without the use of its three-cylinder gasoline engine — or up to 75 mph when you push the eDrive button. It'll do 0-62 mph in 4.4 seconds.
Other additions to the i8 coupe are optional 20-inch wheels, as well as "Coupe" badging to help set it apart from its droptop sibling. New E-Copper metallic and Donington Grey metallic exterior paint is available in both the Coupe and Roadster. Inside the car, the i8 offers a new Accaro eCopper interior color, as well as optional carbon trim and ceramic elements. There's also an available heads-up display with shift-light visualization.
For the i8 Roadster, BMW announced it will offer a Launch Edition, limited to just 200 units. It features a Carpo interior design package with full leather black-and-white trim.
The i8 is part of a larger electrification strategy from BMW. By 2025, BMW is planning to offer 25 electrified models. In 2017 the company sold more than 100,000 hybrid and electric vehicles.
