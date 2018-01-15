Detroit

Nissan Xmotion SUV concept | Like a Japanese landscape, complete with koi

The three-row SUV is a preview for Nissan's future design.

Jan 15th 2018 at 10:35AM
It's SUVs galore at NAIAS 2018, and Nissan has introduced a three-row SUV concept to showcase its design language from 2020 onward. The Xmotion, which Nissan insists should be pronounced "cross-motion," is a sturdily penned six-passenger vehicle, riding on all-terrain rubber.

In addition to the boomerang-shaped headlights also seen on earlier Nissan vehicles, both concept and production, there's a V-shaped grille that's been massaged to become a larger part of the frontend design.

Inside, the design has pulled inspiration from a classical Japanese landscape, with the floor of the car representing a river, and the center console taking the shape of a bridge. The dashboard is styled to resemble classical Japanese wood joinery.

In keeping with that, some interesting choices have been made with the startup of the Xmotion. First of all, there's fingerprint authentication, which in turn awakens a virtual assistant that handles the car's infotainment. The virtual assistant has been given the shape of a Japanese koi carp, to complete the river and bridge imagery. The seating consists of three rows of individual seats, in a setup Nissan calls "4+2".

