Detroit

Do you guys like trucks?

John sure does. We dig his enthusiasm on this truck tour of the Detroit Auto Show.

Jan 17th 2018 at 10:30AM
Do you guys like trucks?

If the answer is yes, boy do we have the show for you! The 2018 North American International Auto Show is lousy with 'em. Yeah, we saw the new Ram 1500, Chevy Silverado and Ford Ranger, but that's just scratching the surface. There are big trucks, little trucks, clean trucks, dirty trucks, old trucks, new trucks, red trucks, blue trucks. It's like a Dr. Seuss book.

Anyway, we made a little video for you truck nuts (see what I did there?). Check it out above, and if you're looking for more serious coverage of the Detroit Auto Show, we've got it, along with a ton of images and other videos from the show floor. Enjoy!

Related Video:
Humor Videos Detroit Auto Show Chevrolet Ford GMC Honda Lincoln Nissan RAM Toyota Truck Original Video 2018 detroit auto show naias pickup
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X