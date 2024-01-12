Honda's 0 Series, Kia's new autono-vans and more from CES 2024 | Autoblog Podcast #814

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a report directly from the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. CES 2024 was packed with automotive bits and bobs, but they kick it off with Honda's big 0 Series announcement. What does that mean for Sony-Honda Mobility and their tech-laden Afeela? They cover that too. Next, it's on to Kia's autonomous van ecosystem, followed by some UI and UX talk from Mercedes-Benz, some notes on the wild unveiling of the Mullen 5 RS performance crossover, and some general thoughts on the show itself.

Autoblog Podcast #814

