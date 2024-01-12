Honda's 0 Series, Kia's new autono-vans and more from CES 2024 | Autoblog Podcast #814

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a report directly from the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. CES 2024 was packed with automotive bits and bobs, but they kick it off with Honda's big 0 Series announcement. What does that mean for Sony-Honda Mobility and their tech-laden Afeela? They cover that too. Next, it's on to Kia's autonomous van ecosystem, followed by some UI and UX talk from Mercedes-Benz, some notes on the wild unveiling of the Mullen 5 RS performance crossover, and some general thoughts on the show itself.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #814
Rundown
- CES 2024
- Honda to launch 0 Series EV lineup in USA with sedan in 2026
- Kia launches mod-and-modular PBV platform with 5 EV concepts at CES 2024
- Sony Honda Mobility shows updated Afeela concept at CES 2024
- Mercedes touts new MB.OS infotainment at CES with AI, more immersive navigation
- Mullen Five RS revealed at CES 2024 with claimed 1,000 horsepower
Feedback
