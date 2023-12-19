VW, Audi, Porsche and Scout Motors all commit to Tesla's NACS port

The behemoth that is the Volkswagen Group just announced that some of its brands will migrate to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port in the North American region, starting in 2025. Those included in today's announcement are Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Scout Motors – vehicles from these manufacturers will begin shipping here with the NACS port in 2025 and be capable of charging on Tesla Superchargers. Smaller brands like Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti were not included in today's announcement, so we'll need to wait for another day to hear from them.

The VW Group is one of the last big dominoes to (partially) fall in the transition from the Combined Charging System port to NACS – though others remain like Stellantis, Mazda and more. At this point, though, most major automakers that sell EVs have made a commitment to the NACS charging port, making it the quasi standard for the future. Volkswagen says that it’s exploring adapter solutions for electric vehicles on the road today and for those that will be sold before 2025.

“Earlier this year, the North American Charging Standard was just an idea,” Rebecca Tinucci, Teslas’s senior director of charging, said in a statement. “Today, with the VW Group’s commitment, almost every major automotive manufacturer is onboard, rallying behind a shared vision of improving charging experiences for all EV drivers. This is only the beginning of our industry-wide efforts to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Just like the other brands making the transition to NACS, this move will open up access to over 15,000 Superchargers for owners of certain VW Group EVs. We’ll also point out that Scout Motors said it’s planning on designing its new vehicles with the NACS port from the very beginning. Assuming the plan stays the course through 2025, that means you won’t ever see any Scout vehicles with the CCS port.

