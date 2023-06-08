Following in Ford’s footsteps, GM just announced that owners of its electric vehicles will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger charging infrastructure beginning in early 2024. In numbers, GM says that adds 12,000 Tesla Superchargers to the list of available charge points for its customers.

Additionally, GM says that it will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector design for its EVs starting in 2025. GM isn’t declaring specific models that will eschew the Combined Charging System (CCS) port for NACS just yet, but expect new GM EVs from 2025 and on to use NACS.

GM says that when owners of its EVs initially gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network in 2024, it will require an adapter. When it comes to the 2025-and-on GM EVs that get rid of the CCS connector in favor of the NACS port, those vehicles will then require an adapter to charge on CCS-capable fast charge stations. GM says it will make all of these adapters available for its customers when the time comes.

Beyond the hardware news, GM says that it will integrate the Tesla Supercharger network into its vehicles and mobile apps to make locating, paying for and initiating charging a seamless process on Tesla Superchargers.

“Our vision of the all-electric future means producing millions of world-class EVs across categories and price points, while creating an ecosystem that will accelerate mass EV adoption,” said GM CEO Mary Barra. “This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers. Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard.”

GM joining Ford creates momentum toward the NACS as the charging standard for EVs going forward, and we’ll be following closely to see how every other OEM reacts in the coming months.

