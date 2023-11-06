2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition brings the retirement party to the U.S.

The Audi TT has always been a magnet for commemorative specials; back in 2006, Audi released a TT Special Edition to celebrate the end of the first generation of the design icon. With pasture beckoning for the model in its internal-combustion guise, Audi's put on an intercontinental tour of goodbye specials like the 2022 TT RS Quattro Heritage Edition, 2023 TT RS Iconic Edition and the 2023 TT Final Edition in Europe, the 2023 Audi TTS Memorial Edition in Japan, and now just for us, the TT Roadster Final Edition. The droptop-only aspect makes this one unlike those other celebratory trims, as does the spec: It can only be had in Goodwood Green Pearl Effect with Palomino Brown leather, the exterior color and interior treatment looking back to the first-generation.

Premium Grey Matte accents highlight the S line exterior, but Audi omits the S line badges. And the gray top was previously only available on the 2019 TT Roadster 20th anniversary. If you know, you know, right?

Extra special kit includes Audi's magnetic ride suspension working 20-inch Y-spoke forged wheels outside, carbon fiber inlays, extended leather Palomino Brown on items like the shifter boot and door cars, and unique floor mats for the interior.

There are 50 units coming to the U.S., each powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, shifting through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. They start at $67,800 plus a $1,095 destination charge, making $68,895 before options and taxes — about $10,000 above a 2023 Audi TT Roadster back when you could buy one. The 2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition could be the last way to order a new TT: Audi's U.S. site has converted its TT page to a history of the car's three generations and removed the "Build & Price" option, the same treatment given another departing icon, the Audi R8.

The TT ends production this model year, an Audi exec hinted last month that future "iconic cars" are in development on Volkswagen Group's electric platform.

