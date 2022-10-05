Audi TT RS Iconic Edition celebrates 25 years of TT

Just like the Audi R8, the Audi TT is going on a prolonged farewell tour. The R8 bellows its way into the sunset with a GT RWD special edition limited to 333 examples for global consumption. The TT celebrates 25 years of being like nothing else on the market with a TT RS coupe called the Iconic Edition, limited to 100 examples just for continental Europe and the UK. The RS designation, which we no longer get, means a 2.5-liter five-cylinder with 400 metric horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque sending power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The extra oomph makes the TT RS nearly a second quicker to 60 miles per hour than the TTS we do get.

Every Iconic Edition comes dressed in Nardo Grey paint with bags of gloss black accents. There's a gloss black grille with a matte black surround, gloss black Audi and TT RS logos, gloss black mirror caps and side skirt inlays. The carbon fiber Aerokit is gloss black, too, appending a front splitter, intake blades, side flics and a more ornate rear wing than is found on the standard TT RS. Those wheels are a special set of seven-arm 20-inch alloys, also in gloss black and hiding matching brake calipers. The contrasting accents are the titanium-look Quattro badges and partially frosted rear triangular windows with "Iconic Edition" lettering.

The cabin makeover brings two-tone RS sport seats with Jet Gray Nappa side panels black Alcantara center panels highlighted with Calendula Yellow honeycomb stitching. Black materials lashed up with yellow thread and piping show themselves everywhere from the instrument panel to the door armrests and the center mark on the RS sport steering wheel. A serialized badge atop the shift lever reveals each unit's number among the build queue.

The TT RS Iconic Edition starts at 113,050 euros in Germany, a premium of 40,550 euros over the standard TT RS in that country. The order books are open now, assuming there are any left. Deliveries begin in Q1 of next year.

