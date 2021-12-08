One of the coolest Audis around is leaving the U.S. after the 2022 model year: the turbocharged five-cylinder Audi TT RS. It's not the end of the whole TT line, fortunately, as the standard TT and TTS will continue to be offered, but the RS is going away. Almost more painful than a complete discontinuation, the TT RS will still be sold internationally after next year, meaning the U.S. is singled out for this disappointment. But to soften the blow, Audi is making a run of 50 special 2022 TT RS Quattro Heritage Edition models exclusive to America.

The Heritage Edition's most unique characteristics are its color combinations. Five options will be available, in keeping with the car's five cylinders, with exterior colors based on ones available on the original Audi Quattro coupe. Each exterior color is paired with a unique interior color. You can see the combinations listed below.

Malachite Green with Cognac Brown leather and black stitching

Alpine White with Ocean Blue leather and silver stitching

Tizian Red with Havana Brown leather and gray stitching

Helios Blue with Diamond Silver leather and blue stitching

Stone Gray with Crimson Red leather and gray stitching

Only 10 of each color combination will be built. Each car also gets a unique combination of exterior features including 20-inch wheels, aluminum-color accents, black exhaust tips, OLED taillights and a switch from the fixed rear wing to the electric retractable spoiler. Inside the steering wheel and shifter are wrapped in Alcantara, with the former getting a 12 o'clock mark in the same leather as the seats. It also gets RS floor mats. Performance-wise, nothing is changed except adding a 174-mph speed limiter. We doubt any buyers will complain, though, as the standard 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque are loads of fun to play with.

The Heritage Edition's exclusivity comes with a notable price premium. It starts at $82,495, which is $8,250 more than the regular TT RS. But the regular one will still be available if you still want to grab one of the coupes before it's too late. All 2022 models will go on sale early next year. And thankfully, even if you can't snag a TT RS, the new RS 3 will launch soon with the latest iteration of the five-cylinder, so the U.S. won't be completely without Audi's signature engine.

