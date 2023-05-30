Save on automotive accessories and more with these 28 Amazon Memorial Day deals still live today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for some solid Memorial Day savings on car accessories and more? Amazon has tons of Memorial Day deals still live right now! Check out this selection of awesome automotive deals (and more) were were able to find just below!

$6.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Easy to use

Can be pushed into hard-to-reach cracks to grab dust

Good for multiple (but not infinite) uses

Also great for cleaning keyboards

Car cleaning gel is one of the weirdest looking car cleaning tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from the hardest-to-reach spots of your vehicle. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. This putty is made for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. In addition to being a dust-grabbing powerhouse, it also has a clean "cologne" scent.

$10.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Silicone construction

Rust-proof, rattle-proof, weather-proof

3 drainage holes for water release

After buying a car, many of us get home and immediately take off the license plate frames that had the dealership name on them. After all, you likely just paid them tens of thousands of dollars and they still want free advertising? No thanks. These silicone frames are a great replacement and won’t scratch your car like the metal ones, are rust-proof and fit all American and Canadian plates.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console

Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use

100% leak proof inner lining

3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues

Lid prevents trash from falling out

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can features a lid so your trash won’t bounce out on any bumpy backcountry roads as well as storage pockets on the side to keep your pre-devoured snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leakproof, and when it isn’t in use the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, though once you install it, we’re willing to bet it’ll be in use at all times.

$18.99 at Amazon

Key Features

0.6 - 1.57" handlebar diameter

Holds phones from 4.7 x 6.8" with up to 15mm of thickness (including a case)

Grips every corner of your phone

Features silicone pads to protect your phone from scratches and vibration

Easily adjustable between portrait and landscape configurations

Doesn't require tools to install

If you prefer 2 wheels to 4, this motorcycle phone mount could be just the thing you've been looking for. Most modern cars come with built-in navigational systems nowadays, but motorcycles (and plain old bikes) don't have that same luxury. With a phone mount, though, you can use your phone for navigation and make your travels a whole heck of a lot easier.

$12.75 at Amazon

Key Features

All-in-one solution for a waterless wash, coat and shine

No streaking, smearing or scratching

Cuts through dirt, grime and grease

Safe for cars, boats, motorbikes, RVs, four wheelers and more

The best selling product in the paints and paint supplies category isn't a paint, but rather, something to keep your paint looking shiny and new. This Shine Armor spray is a ceramic coating hydrophobic spray made to both protect and polish your paint job by providing "a waterless wash, coat and shine."

$16.57 at Amazon

Key Features

Available in sizes from 14 inches to 28 inches

Designed to keep your windshield clear even in extreme weather

Coated in Rain-X water repellant and applies it directly your windshield

This Rain-X Blade is the clear windshield wiper of choice for Amazon shoppers, and it's a good pick. It comes in a variety of sizes from 14 inches to 28 inches and applies Rain-X water repellent directly to your windshield during use. The Rain-X universal adapter is made to be easy-to-use, and it "fits 96% of vehicles." The product also uses advanced beam wiper blade technology which "provides uniform pressure points along the length of the blade, allowing it to hug the curvature of the windshield for a smooth, clean wipe."

$25.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Features built-in OBD2 DTC lookup library

Reads and erases trouble codes

"Compatible with most 1996 US-based, 2000 EU-based and Asian cars"

Supports English, German, Dutch, Spanish, French and Italian

Features LCD backlit screen

No battery or charger needed - pulls power directly through OBD2 Data Link Connector

Equipped with a 2.5-foot long insulated cable

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

$99.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Free updates allow BlueDriver to read more codes than some competitors - No subscription needed

Features vehicle specific Repair Reports to help you learn how to fix your problem

No cords needed - connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth

Features real-time live data viewing

"American owned"

The BlueDriver diagnostic tool is a Bluetooth OBD2 scanner that connects to your phone or tablet. It allows you to view live data of your vehicle in real time via a user-friendly app, with a customizable view that features various displays and colors. You can even export live data straight from the app. Unlike some OBD2 scanning devices, the BlueDriver doesn't just show you your trouble codes, it also provides a list of possible causes and reported fixes. This scanner is completely cordless and provides users with regular free updates; no subscription costs to worry about. BlueDriver also offers 24/7 tech support for its users.

$69.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Can read and erase trouble codes

The scanner " enables you to read DTCs, locate bad O2 sensors, access to emissions readiness status, turn off CEL(check engine light) or MIL, reset monitor, read live data and retrieve VIN of your vehicle"

Features live data graphing and logging

2.8" color screen

Free lifetime updates

No battery or charger needed - pulls power directly through OBD2 Data Link Connector

The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.

$36.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Best-selling "engine tool" on Amazon

"Plug and play" code-reading interface, meant for beginners and pros alike

This tool " supports Reading DTCs, displaying Live Data, Freeze Frame & I/M Readiness" and of course can determine the cause of your Check Engine Light

Compatible with 7 languages

Works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles

Features a color display, LED indicator and built-in speaker

No battery or charger needed - pulls power directly through OBD2 Data Link Connector

Includes a 12 month warranty from the date of purchase as well as lifetime free updates

Autel's take on the OBD2 scanner is an affordable "plug and play" solution that promises users an easy-to-use interface, even if you're not overly familiar with car repair. The AutoLink tool supports reading codes, displaying live data, freeze frames and more. It's compatible with seven languages and works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles. The code reader "features a patented one-click I/M readiness key," a color display, an LED indicator and even a built-in speaker. Autel also includes a 12-month warranty and lifetime free updates for the AutoLink tool.

$31.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-seller rank on Amazon (over 62,000 user ratings)

100 PSI

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse

Great for cars, bikes, balls, and inflatables

Three-year warranty

Keep in mind that this pump is NOT intended for use with high-pressure or large-volume applications like large pools, but this portable compressor comes with three nozzles and will work on any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. The included accessory adapters will allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Records at a 1080P HD video quality with 30 FPS resolution

Features a 170° wide angle lens field of view w/ a F1.8 aperture, WDR and night vision capability

USB connectivity

Records onto a MicroSD card

Has auto start/stop and loop recording

Built-in G-sensor allows the cam to detect crashes or sudden vibration/shock

Includes parking monitoring

Easy set up

Comes with a 2 year warranty

This iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you can find in car video. For only $31.99, you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a two-year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

$49.98 at Amazon

Key Features

This dual cam includes a 1080p resolution front camera and a waterproof rear camera

USB connectivity

The front cam records at a 170° field of view while the rear cam records at a 130° angle

Features loop recording and emergency accident locks, thanks to the built-in G-sensor

Includes 24-hour Parking Mode

Supports up to a 32 GB SD card (not included)

Built for easy installation

Purchase includes lifetime 24 hour technical support

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p HD front camera and a waterproof back camera for video recording. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 24,000 Amazon reviews it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam. Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

$118.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual dash cam captures video at 4K resolution via its front cam and 1080p resolution via the rear cam

Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the Ucam app

Night vision recording is available thanks to the Sony STARVIS sensor

Features 24 hour parking monitoring, loop recording and collision-detection

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support

The REDTIGER dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video recordings from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER right here.

$259.99 at Amazon

Key Features

This three-part dash cam includes a 1440p 155° field of view front camera, 1280p 165° FOV inside camera and 1280p 160° FOV rear camera

USB-C Connectivity

All cams record video and audio

Features Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor

Includes infrared night vision recording

Features a 24-hour low-bitrate parking mode that can automatically initiate recording when the motion or collision detection is triggered

Multiple potential set-ups for the cams make this a great choice for rideshare drivers

Does not rely on lithium batteries, allowing for easier use in some extreme weather conditions

Can handle up to a 256 GB SD card (not included)

Does not support WiFi or Bluetooth

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155° front camera, 165° back camera and 160° rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24 hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has nearly 5,700 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.

$49.98 at Amazon

Key Features

170-degree field of view 1080P HD front camera and 720P waterproof rear camera

IPS Display wide dynamic range functionality

USB connectivity

32gb SD card included

Loop recording

Built-in G-sensor for auto-recording when the car is hit

Automatic light adjustment/night vision

Parking monitoring

Crowbar and cable clips for installation included

Voice recording, motion detection, photo function

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty

The DDK dash cam provides a 1080P HD picture from the front and a 720P picture from the rear. Like many other cameras, it has a built-in G-sensor for automatically recording and saving a video when it feels an impact to your vehicle. It features loop recording, automatic light adjustment, parking monitoring, WDR functionality, motion detection and more. It even comes with a crowbar and cable clips for installation and includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase.

$42.49 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1,500 Peak Amps

Jump Starts cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and boats with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines

Made for use in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

Features 8 safety protection systems

Includes USB 3.0 and USB-C connection ports

Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 7.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in -4°F all the way up to 140°F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. Like some portable car battery jumpers, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.

$59.48 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 2000 Peak Amps

Jump starts cars, SUVs and boats w/ up to 8.0L gas or 6.5L diesel engines

Rated at IP65 water resistance

Doubles as a portable power pack for USB devices

Includes a built-in LED light (with SOS mode)

Includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

$59.49 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 2000 Peak Amps

Can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine

Carries up to 20 jumps on a charge

Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

Also charges USB devices like phones and tablets

Comes with its own clamps, cables and a carrying case

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

$99.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1,000 Peak Amps - starts vehicles with up to a 6.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engine

Holds up to 20 jump starts on a single charge

Safety features include a "mistake-proof" design, spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection

Includes a built-in LED flashlight with seven light modes including strobe and SOS

Features USB ports for charging electronic devices on the go

Water-resistant (rated at IP65)

Only weighs 2.4 lbs

Includes a 1 year warranty with purchase

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Car Floor Mat - $27.46 (21% off)

$27.46 at Amazon

Key Features

4-piece set (2 front and 2 back mats)

Constructed with heavy-duty, flexible rubber

Non-skid design

Front mat sized 18.9" x 28"

Rear mat sized 16" x 17.7"

Trimmable w/ scissors

One-year warranty

These Amazon basics mats are configured as two separated front mats sized 18.9" x 28" along with two separated back mats sized 16" x 17.7." These mats are totally trim-able to fit your vehicle. They're made of a thick but flexible rubber that shouldn't be prone to cracking. Like most, they're made for all-weather use and will protect your floors from all kinds of elements. They also feature a non-skid design.

MotorTrend Burgundy FlexTough Performance Liners - $34.99 (13% off)

$34.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Flex Tough design

No-Slip grip w/ rubberized nibs on the bottom

Trimmable w/ scissors

Front mats sized 28" x 19"

Rear mat sized 56" x 17.5"

These floor mats from MotorTrend are a solid option for keeping your floors clean. They feature "Flex Tough" construction and use "advanced performance rubber polymers" that are rigorously tested to ensure they won't crack or deform. The mats are coated with rubberized nibs on the bottom to prevent them from slipping and have grooves on top to give your foot a bit more traction as well. They're built to guard against anything from spills to mother nature and should hold up through rain, snow, and mud. The front mats are sized 28"L x 19"W, and the rear mat is sized 56"L x 17.5"W, but if you need to be even more precise with the sizing, the mats are made to be trimmable with only a pair of scissors.

$35.84 at Amazon

Meguiar's is one of the most popular brands in automotive care, and this Wash & Wax Kit is called "Classic" for a reason. It features eight pieces, including car wash soap, interior cleaner, wheel and tire cleaner, cleaner wax, a mist and wipe detailer solution, a microfiber towel, soft foam applicator pad and a car wash sponge. If you want to take your wash a step further than you could with the Chemical Guys kit above, this set is well worth your attention.

$279.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Long-range detection

Advanced false alert and K/KA Band filtering

GPS functionality helps the R3 disregard common false alerts

Red light/speed camera alerts

Updateable firmware

Multi-color OLED display

This Uniden R3 is packed with features at a fair price. The scanner features "advanced false alert filtering" as well as smart GPS technology so the scanner can "remember and mute common false alerts (such as retail store automatic doors) along your regularly driven routes so you never have to listen to the same false alert twice." It also has red light and speed camera alerts, programmable voice warnings, and a multi-color OLED display. It has over 7,000 ratings on Amazon right now with a fantastic score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

$52.60 at Amazon

Key Features

Features long-range sensitivity with false alert filtering

Front and rear protection

Includes 3 modes: Highway, City and City 1

Saves user's most recent settings when disconnected from a power source

Includes a power cord, dual suction cup window mount, hook and loop fastener tape and a spare fuse

If you're looking to spring for an Uniden radar detector but don't want to spend the hundreds of dollars it costs for an R3 or R7, this Uniden DFR1 may be the best radar detector for budget-minded drivers. It's a significantly more affordable way to try to avoid laser detection and features long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, multiple driving modes, false alert filtering and a mute button. It even comes with its own suction cup mount. At this price point, it's tough to ignore.

$259.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Alexa voice-control compatible - easily find, launch, and control your content, launch apps, and more

Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes

Subscription app compatible, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more

Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect all your gaming, cable and audio equipment

This 43-inch Amazon Fire TV has great resolution from a 4K UHD display (3840 x 2160). A refresh rate of 60 Hz. 1 Ethernet port, 1 USB port, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 1 HDMI 2.1 with eARC. At 30% off for Memorial Day it's a great time to consider upgrading from your 1080p Full HD TV.

$599.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Omni QLED 4K UHD

Dolby Vision IQ

Local dimming

Hands-free with Alexa voice remote control

It's the most expensive option on the list and it's also on sale for the least off, but QLED TV's are still expensive with sales few and far between, so this is a pretty good find for Memorial Day. It's 65-inches so it might be more TV than you need, but the 43-inch model is only $200 less, so if you have the budget and the space this is the one to go with for gaming, sports, and streaming your favorite shows and movies. And if you don't have the space you can grab the 43-inch QLED here for $449.99.

$89.99 at Amazon

Key Features

720p resolution View your favorite movies, shows and games in high definition

Smart TV with Alexa voice control. Simply press and hold the voice button to ask Alexa to find shows, launch apps, switch inputs, and more. and hold the voice button and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control the content

Fire TV experience built-in with over 1 Million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills

This Smart TV supports Apple AirPlay - Share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to your TV with the touch of a button

Supports HDMI ARC

This 32-inch LED smart TV from Insignia supports a wide range of streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, and ESPN+. It also supports HDMI ARC, which allows you to send audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible sound bar or AV receiver, of your choice for an improved audio experience. It's also Alexa voice control compatible via the Alexa remote control.