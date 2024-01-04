Best car phone holders of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you aren’t sure where to place your phone when you are driving, then consider investing in a car phone holder. They can keep your phone in place and reduce the amount of distractions it may cause while on the road. There are a multitude of holders and mounts to choose from that can attach to your air vent, dashboard, windshield, cup holder or even the rearview mirror. Here are the best car phone holders that are currently available on Amazon.

$12.99 at Amazon

Key Features

360° rotating ball joint

Upgraded suction cup

Flexible arm mount

Fit for most smartphones with a thin case

Extra dashboard pad

This Qifutan Cell Phone Holder has a bendable aluminum gooseneck that allows it to be placed in any direction. It also uses a 360° rotating ball joint and an upgraded suction cup. This mount can be used on the windshield or on the dashboard.

$11.99 at Amazon

Key Features

360° swivel head

Anti-slip rubber pads

Scratch-free claw

Abrasion and corrosion-resistant

2-year warranty

The Vanva Universal Air Vent Car Mount clips directly onto the vents in your vehicle. It features a scratch-free claw and anti-slip rubber pads that are resistant to abrasions and corrosion. A 2-year warranty is included with your purchase.

$12.99 at Amazon

Key Features

360° rotation

Ideal viewing angle

Adjustable clamp arm

Phone case friendly

Only compatible with horizontal or round vents

This Cindro Phone Holder can comfortably fit any iPhone or Android smartphone, even those with thick cases. The holder has a 360° rotation with a secure grip to hold your phone in place.

$24.95 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best selling Cell Phone Automobile Cradle on Amazon

Enhanced suction cup

260° pivot

One-touch mechanism

Telescopic arm

The iOttie Easy One Dashboard and Windshield Car Mount is an Amazon best seller. It’s easy to install as it uses a one-touch mechanism, a telescopic arm and an enhanced suction cup. It also has a magnetic rod organizer that keeps the charging cable organized and out of the way when it’s plugged in.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Mounts to rear view mirror

Rotating design

Retractable clamp

Won’t obstruct your field of view

2-year warranty

This Pkyaa Rearview Mirror Phone Holder has a very unique design. It connects to your rearview mirror and hangs so you can place your phone on it. It has a retractable clamp and rotating design ti make it easier to maneuver. This holder includes a 2-year warranty with your purchase.

$15.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with most vehicle cup holders

Inner metal base

Retractable height

Lasts up to 10 years

1-year warranty

The Lisen cup holder mount is compatible with most vehicle cup holders and is straightforward, just place it in your cup holder and tighten it. It has an inner metal base and can rotate 360° degrees. A 1-year warranty comes with the purchase of this holder.

How to install a car phone holder

The installation process will vary depending on the type of mount you choose. If you go with an air vent clip mount make sure you are aware that these mounts are only compatible with vertical and horizontal car vents. Windshield and dash mounts use a suction cup that attaches to the surface it’s placed on and then you attach your phone to the mount. Rearview mounts attach to the rearview mirror and hang below so you can place your phone on it. The simplest of them all is the cup holder phone mount, just place it in your cup holder and make sure it's fastened in place.

Pros and cons of car phone holders

A phone holder can be an effective way to keep your phone nearby when needed but not too close to cause too many distractions.