Using your garage for storage space can be a great idea, but you sure don't want to crowd your cars out in the process. That problem can be prevented by investing in a garage storage system. There are several ways to store items while keeping your things organized — on the wall, overhead on the ceiling, or in cabinets. There are systems suitable for small items such as hand tools and some suited for heavy items like ladders, canoes, kayaks and bikes. They are affordable, and installation is fairly simple. Here are the best garage storage systems available on Amazon.

$169.99 at Amazon

Key Features

22” to 40” ceiling dropdown

Weight capacity: 600 pounds

Made with heavy-duty steel

High-quality M8 screws

Limited lifetime warranty

This Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack is a ceiling-mounted storage solution. The storage rack can drop down between 22” and 40”. The rack can support a maximum weight capacity of 600 pounds. It’s built with heavy-duty steel and high-quality screws This product comes with a lifetime warranty.

$28.07 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 125 pounds

Made from aluminum

Rubber coated hooks

Safe locking mechanism

Automatic locking brake

For ceilings up to 12 feet high

The RAD Sportz Kayak Hoist is a garage ceiling-mounted system that can store kayaks, canoes, bikes and other large items. The pulley system is used to raise and lower your gear and is compatible with ceilings up to 12 feet high. The pulley is built with aluminum and has rubber-coated hooks. The safe locking mechanism and automatic locking brake prevent your cargo from falling while suspended above.

$199.99 at Amazon

Key Features

2 doors

4 adjustable shelves

Safety lock

Weight capacity: 120 pounds

Reinforced metal frame

Soundproof

This Yizosh Metal Garage Storage Cabinet can work in any part of the house, but is great for garage storage. It has two doors and four adjustable shelves. It can hold up to 120 pounds of gear. It comes with a safety lock and two keys if you have valuable items you need to keep locked away. Its frame is built with reinforced metal that is soundproof.

$12.48 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 1,750 pounds

Easy installation

Versatile storage layout

Additional hooks sold separately

The Rubbermaid System Rail is an extremely versatile and budget friendly way to take care of your storage needs. It’s simple to install, and the only additional tool you’ll need is a drill. The rail system is able to support a high weight capacity of 1,750 pounds. This storage capacity can store many large and heavy-duty items. It can be paired with Rubbermaid Rail Garage Hooks to hold more items.

$16.05 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 50 pounds

Wall mounted garage storage system

Versatile storage

Made with heavy-duty steel

The Rubbermiad Rail Garage Organization Multi-Purpose Hook can be directly mounted into the Rubbermaid FastTrack rail. Each hook is able to support up to 50 pounds. They are made with heavy-duty steel and are very long lasting.

$30.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Designed to hold garden tools with handles

Anti-rust coating

Rubber coated hooks

Easy installation

The YueTong All Metal Tool Organizer is a great way to store tools with handles such as rakes, brooms, saws, and shovels. The metal it's built with is anti-rust and will last a long time. The rubber coated hooks prevent the organizer from damaging your tools. This product comes with a pack of four organizers, each being 16” in length.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

8 drawers

2 rails

Wall mountable

Weight capacity: 22 pounds for each bin

Easy to install

The Wallmaster 8-bin storage rack is great for storing small tools and other items. The product includes two rails and eight drawers. Each drawer is able to hold up to 22 pounds. Installation is simple, you just have to drill holes for the rack to fit on the wall, and the drawers easily snap on.

What are the benefits of garage storage systems?

Garage storage systems can be very valuable additions to your home. They help keep your belongings organized and out of the way. They can also save space as they can keep items out of sight when stored away.

What garage storage system should I choose?

The garage storage system you choose depends on the items you want to store. If you have tires, crates or other heavy items you may want to consider an overhead storage system. For tools and household cleaning items, then a rail system will be a great choice. For smaller items, getting wall mounted garage shelving will be a solid storage option.

How long does a garage storage system last?

Most garage storage systems are built with heavy-duty steel or metal that are pretty long lasting. They can be expected to last for many years and even longer if well maintained.