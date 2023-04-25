Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The most common cargo vans from Ford, Chevy, GMC, Mercedes, Nissan and Ram could use some extra storage space from time to time. For those who drive a utility van for work and need to stow some extra equipment, a van ladder rack can be very helpful. They can be used to store a ladders or other types of equipment that won't fit inside your van. There are also ladder racks that can be used on pickup trucks, SUVs, minivans and even some sedans. Here are the best van ladder racks for sale online.

$142.90 at Amazon

Key Features

Load capacity: 750 pounds

Three-bolt Lock design

Designed for older vans of medium height

11" height

The AA-Racks Model X316 Hightop Bar Rain-Gutter Roof Rack is a van ladder rack designed for older utility vans but will work with modern full-sized vans as well. It's 11" tall so it won't cause any roof clearance issues. The three-bolt lock design makes this ladder rack compatible with most van rain gutters while still being durable enough for heavy loads. The middle bar is adjustable to fit vans with uneven roofs. The maximum load capacity of this ladder rack is 750 pounds.

$159.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Load Capacity: 600 pounds

Made from heavy duty steel

Compatible with most utility vans

Anti-rust coating

1 year warranty

This TAC Universal 2 Bars Roof Ladder Rack is designed to be compatible with most mainstream utility vans. This cargo rack is built with heavy duty steel that is finished with an e-coating that prevents rust and corrosion. The maximum load capacity is 600 pounds and there is a 1 year warranty included with your purchase.

$68.93 at Amazon

Key Features

Load Capacity: 500 pounds

Wide-base crossbars

No drilling required

Rope hooks

Powder coat finish

The MaxxHaul 70440 Gutter Mount Van Rack is easy to install, and there is no drilling required. It has wide-base crossbars that spread the load it's carrying for added stability. The load capacity reaches up to 500 pounds and comes with rope hooks in the crossbars to tie down the load.

$184.60 at Amazon

Key Features

Load Capacity: 500 pounds

Adjustable widths from 41" to 72".

Built with alloy steel

rust-resistant

corrosion-resistant

Buyers Products has been building equipment for trucks and vans since 1946. This van ladder rack is built with alloy steel that is rust and corrosion-resistant. It has adjustable widths ranging from 41" to 72". The load capacity of this ladder rack is 500 pounds.

$141.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Load Capacity: 750 pounds

Works best with Chevy Express and GMC Savannah

Adjustable length

Easy installation

No drilling required

The Vevor Van Ladder Rack is compatible with vans of different sizes. They are easy to install and come with all of the necessary mounting gear to set it up. The rack is powder coated to make it resistant to rusting overtime. This van ladder rack is able to support up to 750 pounds. Installation is simple as this rack comes with all the mounting gear that will be needed, and no drilling is necessary.

$212.00 at Etrailer

Key Features

Load Capacity: 165 pounds

59"

Rubberized vortex strip

Lightweight design

No drilling required

Lifetime limited warranty

If you need a roof rack for an SUV, then check out this Rhino Roof Rack. It measures up to 59" long and built with rustproof aluminum. It's customizable to fit most SUVs and has a loading capacity of 165 pounds. This SUV roof rack is intended for those who want to carry along canoes, ski's bikes, roof boxes and other types of cargo. It's compatible with many trucks as well. It comes with a lifetime limited warranty and there is an installation tutorial on etrailer.com.

$289.99 at Discount Ramps

Key Features

Load Capacity: 800 pounds

Built with powder-coated steel

Over-cab design

49" to 64" adjustable bars

No drilling required

1 year warranty

The Elevate Outdoor Steel Universal Over-Cab Truck Rack is a heavy-duty ladder for those that use pickup trucks for work. This rack system attaches to the truck bed and the over-cab design prevents cargo from damaging the cab of the truck. The steel-coated bars are adjustable from 49" to 64" to fit your truck properly. This truck ladder rack has a massive load capacity of 800 pounds and comes with a 1 year warranty.

$49.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Works in front and rear doors

Made with aircraft-grade aluminum

Rubber bumper and coated hook protects vehicles door frame

Universal fit for all vehicles

Supports up to 400 pounds

If a ladder rack seems to be too much for you but you still want to store things on your roof, then check out this Rightline Gear Moki Door Step. It can be placed on the hook in the door and can support up to 400 pounds. It's a universal fit for all cars and works for the front and rear doors. It's built with aircraft-grade aluminum and has a rubber bumper and coated hook to protect the door frame of the vehicle.

How to choose a van ladder rack that's right for you

When trying to pick the right van ladder rack, you have a few things to take into consideration. The most important being the type of vehicle you have. Getting a rack suitable for your car and predicting how heavy the gear you will be carrying are the biggest factors.

How to install a van ladder rack

The installation may vary depending on the brand of ladder rack and the vehicle you are mounting it on. Make sure to follow the instructions provided with the rack and remember safety first. Basic hand tools such as screwdrivers, wrenches, torque wrenches, pliers and maybe a hammer should be all you need. A ladder can be useful depending on the height of your vehicle.Many racks come with clamps that attach to the rain gutters of the vehicle and won't require drilling into the roof.

How is a van ladder rack different from the rack that comes with some SUVs and vans?

Factory roof racks that come with the vehicle are made specifically for your vehicle model and will typically have a lower profile and make less wind noise. Aftermarket roof racks are larger than factory roof racks and they are able support a much higher load capacity and they are customizable. They can also be removed and placed on another vehicle if necessary.

Can ladder racks be removed or are they permanent?

Most aftermarket ladder racks can be installed without drilling into the roof of the vehicle. If you need to drill into the roof before installation then it may be a permanent roof rack.