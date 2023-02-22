Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Garage door openers do just what the name suggests. With the press of a button, the motor is activated, which sends the trolley in motion, which pulls the heavy garage door open and closed with ease. Most models come with handy accessories like LED lights, wall-mounted button controls and PIN pads, and portable remote controls. Some also come loaded with tech and security features that also help make the garage a more useable, secure, and versatile space for your home. If you're looking for the best garage door opener, we've compiled a list of top-rated models for your consideration. Depending on the model you select, garage door openers can do things like automatically illuminate your space, automatically close and lock the garage door, connect to your smart home hub, and more. As you shop for a garage door opener, there are a lot of functions and features to consider, so we’ve compiled a list of our favorites to help you with your decision. Whether you’re looking to modernize and upgrade your garage with a top-of-the-line smart garage door opener, or you’re looking for a modest but reliable belt drive unit, our list features options that will fit a variety of budgets and needs.

Genie Residential Wall Mounted Garage Door Opener - $429.99

$429.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Compact design (6.8”W x 14.5”T x 9”D)

Features a Genie wireless wall console w/ Bluetooth LED light

An intellicode remote

Automatic door lock

Limited Lifetime Motor Warranty and 5-year parts warranty

Wall-mounted garage door openers are a great option if you’re looking to save space as they easily mount directly to the wall next to the garage door, eliminating the need to mount the motor and rail to the ceiling. This frees up space for overhead storage and gives your garage a clean, unobstructed look. This particular Genie wall-mounted garage door opener is compatible with residential sectional garage doors up to 850 lbs in weight and 14’ in height. Perfect for garages with low ceilings or ceiling storage.

The price tag on this unit does give us pause, but it’s loaded with features. One that it is missing that we wish it did have, however, is battery backup power. If you don’t have a whole house or portable generator and having power for your garage door opener during a power outage is a feature you must have, then we recommend taking a look at this wall-mounted model from Genie with backup battery power, currently $498 at Amazon.

Installation requirements for this unit include 2.5” of space above the unit and 7” of space to the side of the garage door’s spring tube, as well as, a standard outlet within 6’ of the wall-mounted garage door opener

Genie Chain Drive 550 garage door opener - $179

$179 at Amazon

Key Features

Cost-effective

Two pre-programmed 3-button garage door opener remotes

Wireless keypad to open the door with a PIN

Multi-function wall console with “vacation lock” and light control button

Safe-T-Beam non-contact reversing system

Currently listed as Amazon’s No. 2-selling garage door opener behind only the myQ Chamberlain wireless Garage Hub, which is not an actual garage door opener but a peripheral device that you can add onto an existing garage door opener. So this makes the Genie 2035-TKV Amazon’s actual top-selling garage door opener.

It uses a chain drive to pull the garage door up with the help of a half-horsepower DC motor. It is modestly priced and has a tremendous amount of positive user reviews some calling it “quiet and smooth operating,” which, in our opinion, is a great quality to look for in a garage door opener. Genie recommends the Chain Drive 550 for 7’ high garage doors. If you have an 8’ door the extension kit (sold separately) is required.

CRAFTSMAN 1/2 HP Smart Garage Door Opener - $209

$209 at Amazon

Key Features

Two 3-button remotes

Dual-function wall control

Keypad

2 lights (100-Watts each - bulbs sold separately)

Safety reversing sensors

10-year limited warranty on the motor; 1-year limited warranty on the chain, parts, and accessories

This option from Craftsman is myQ smart garage compatible. It uses a steel-constructed chain drive and a 1/2 horsepower AC motor so this particular model is not recommended for larger residential garage doors but it is a fine choice if you don't have a heavy garage door to lift. Craftsman recommends use on 7' doors.

With the built-in Wi-Fi and myQ app, you can monitor and control your garage door from anywhere. Or you can program up to 3 garage door openers (two 3-button remotes are included with the initial purchase) with a range of up to 1,500'.

This model is also equipped with Craftsman's Security+ 2.0, which is a feature that sends a new code to your garage door opener every time you click it. These unique access codes are designed to prevent accidental openings by a neighbor's garage door remote or someone from duplicating your code in order to enter your garage.

Genie Chain Drive 500 Garage Door Opener - $159 (20% off)

$159 at Amazon

Key Features

Safe-T-Beam feature, which helps prevent the door from closing when there is something in the path of the door

Compatible with HomeLink and Car2U

5-year motor and gearbox warranty, 5-year warranty on the chain, and 1-year parts and accessories warranty

This is unit from Genie is currently on sale and therefore the most economical option on our list. It's a smaller compact unit with a 1/2 horsepower DC motor, which Genie recommends for use on 7' garage doors that weigh no more than 350lbs.

For what it's worth it has a great average rating on Amazon with some citing that this unit is "super easy to install" and "nice and quiet," which we think makes it worth checking out if you are looking for a reliable garage door opener but don't want to pay more for bells and whistles you don't need or won't end up using.

Chamberlain Smart Wall Mounted Garage Door Opener with Battery Backup - $499

$499 at Amazon

Key Features

Programmable - you can set a recurring schedule for when you want your garage door to close or when the garage door opener lights turn on and off

Can be synced with other smart devices and smart hub platforms

LED "smart" light

Motion detecting

Wall-mounted control panel

Quiet operation

Battery backup function allows you to still operate the door even during a power outage

6-year manufacturer warranty for the motor, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty on accessories, drive, and parts

We love wall-mounted garage door openers. The slim design allows the trolley to be installed on the wall right next to the garage door. This frees up ceiling space for things like lighting, fans, oversized vehicles, and storage. This unit from Chamberlain is on the more expensive end of the spectrum but it's loaded with features and is gonna be one of the, if not the, quietest options on our list.

The Chamberlain model RJ070 garage door opener also comes with some great safety and security features. Sensors prevent the door from accidentally closing on people, pets, or vehicles. And the included automatic garage door lock will deadbolt your garage door whenever it's closed. This model is also compatible with the myQ app and with the built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily connect this smart garage door opener to your home network and your home's smart hub platform. This will allow you to remotely open or close your garage door when away and receive alerts on your smartphone.

Chamberlain B4603T Belt Drive Smart Garage Door Opener - $258.26 (15% off)

$258.26 at Amazon

Key Features

Wireless keypad

Motion-detecting wall control

Included safety sensors

2 x 3-Button remote controls

Wireless keypad

Lifetime warranty on the motor and belt, 5-year warranty on parts, and 1-year warranty on included accessories

The Chamberlain B4603T boasts a quiet steel-reinforced belt drive powered by a quiet DC motor with soft start/stop operating, which makes it a great choice if you're installing the unit in a garage that is close to living spaces in your home. It comes with a bright integrated, 1,000-lumen, motion-activated LED light. This unit is also myQ app compatible, which means you can operate the garage door opener from anywhere. It's also currently on sale at Amazon.

Key Features MyQ app compatible

Wireless keypad

Security+ 2.0 technology for encrypted remote codes

Motion-detecting wall control

2 x 3-Button remote controls

Wireless keypad

Lifetime warranty on both the motor and belt, 5-year warranty on parts, and 1-year warranty on included accessories

Chamberlain has some of the best garage door opener warranties around, and this highly-rated chain-drive model is no exception to that fact. It comes with lifetime warranties on both the belt and motor and a 5-year warranty on the parts and a 1-year warranty on accessories. And while this model is half as expensive as the wall-mounted Chamberlain garage door opener on our list it is still loaded with great tech and safety features that you'll find on the more expensive models. For example, smartphone control and myQ app compatibility.

Key Features Battery backup

Alexa, Google, and SmartThings compatible

Wireless keypad and multi-function wall console

Vacation lock

Safe-T-Beam security system

2 3-button garage door opener remote controls

Limited lifetime warranty on the motor and belt, 5-year parts warranty

The Genie 7155-TKV uses a 1 1/4 horsepower DC motor. The larger motor makes it easier for the trolley to lift the garage door. It also aids in reducing the noise associated with the operation. And the steel-reinforced belt drive will give some added longevity to this #2 best-selling unit on Amazon. But perhaps the feature that we like most is the fact that it has battery backup power included with this unit so you can still use your garage door opener during an outage. Recommended for use on sectional residential garage doors that are 7' tall. If you have a larger door you'll need to get an extension kit (sold separately).

How to choose a garage door opener

The garage is an important extension of the home. It provides extra storage space for your things, serves as a utilitarian workspace for your projects, and it keeps your vehicles covered and protected from the elements. If you don’t have a garage door opener, or you have an out-of-service unit, then you know all too well the annoyance that comes with having to manually open and close your garage door with every use. A quality garage door opener can certainly make your life easier but it can also make your garage a more practical space while keeping it more secure. To help aid your search we’ve compiled a list of things to keep in mind when deciding which garage door opener is best for your home.

Why should you buy a garage door opener?

A smooth-operating garage door opener will make using your garage door easier. A new garage door opener can also make your garage a more convenient space, as well as, more secure. And depending on what features come with the garage door opener you buy the new tech can also really help to modernize your garage.



Factors to consider when looking for a garage door opener

How the motor lifts the door

There are several types of garage door openers. Chain-drive, belt-drive, wall-mounted, screw drive, when deciding what type of garage door opener that’s right for you it’s important to understand some basics about the different varieties of openers that are out there and any pros and cons that might be associated with them.

Horsepower

Different garage door openers are powered by different motors (usually AC or DC motors). Each will have its own horsepower or horsepower comparable numbers that will help you to determine if the motor is capable of lifting your garage door. For residential garage doors, a rating from half a horsepower to 1.5 horsepower is likely enough to lift most garage doors. The higher the horsepower the less the motor will have to work to lift the door so you can assume less wear and tear on the unit. If you have a heavier garage door or a one-piece door you will likely need to have a higher-horsepower garage door opener.

Safety and security features

As an added benefit, some modern garage door openers come with built-in safety features that you should consider while shopping. Some units are equipped with non-contact safety reverse systems. When something (a person, animal, or object) crosses the beam of light the garage door automatically reverses its direction so that the door cannot close on whatever disrupted the signal.

Some units, like the wall-mounted unit from Genie, come with built-in deadbolts that automatically slide into place when the garage door is closed.

Newer garage door openers can also improve your home’s security. With rolling code security, for example, your garage door opener’s remotes will transmit a unique code to activate the opener. This rolling-code feature can help prevent code theft and ensure that another remote control won’t accidentally open your garage. A new code is generated every time you use the remote to open the garage door.

Additional tips and features to consider

Check to see if your garage door opener comes with rolling code security. This is a technology that helps prevent accidental or unauthorized openings by nearby remotes or duped remotes from would-be intruders.

Always double-check product information to ensure the garage door opener, and the features it comes with, are compatible with the specific dimensions of your garage door.

See if the unit includes battery backup, which will allow you to open the garage door in the event of a power outage.

Look for cool additional features, like tiny pocket remote controls that you can add to your keychain, or smart device compatibility, or motion-activated security lights.

Will the unit work with your vehicle’s built-in garage door controls?

Which garage door opener should I buy?

A garage door opener gives you easy, illuminated access to your home and can improve security. Features such as smart-device compatibility and home automation system connectivity make these devices even more convenient. But how to decide which one to get depends on what you need. Everybody has a different garage and garage door, so needs will vary. You have to pick a unit that is powerful enough to lift your specific garage door. You’ll also need to consider how much space you have in your garage.

Do you have low ceilings, for example? If so you might not be able to go with a unit that needs to be mounted to the ceiling of your garage because you would run the risk of not being able to park your vehicles underneath the unit.

How do you maintain your garage door opener?

Different garage door openers require different maintenance needs. If you live in a location with extreme weather swings you might want to have it looked at every season. Some can go longer between maintenance checkups. But, like most household appliances or equipment, it is not recommended to completely ignore garage door opener maintenance. Even if things seem to be “working fine.”

How much does a garage door opener cost?

The price of garage door openers depends on the type that you get. Are you going with a belt drive garage door opener with a 1/4-horsepower motor or an ultra-quiet wall-mounted garage door opener? All of the specs and features that you need to consider when shopping for a garage door opener will impact the final price. As you budget for this project you’ll also want to consider if you’ll be self-installing the garage door opener or if you’ll be hiring a professional to complete the task. Prices for garage door openers vary from $160 to over $500. But you’ll find quality at all price points and depending on what you need for your home, you’ll be able to avoid the higher-priced units.

Garage Door Opener FAQs

Are garage door openers expensive?

It depends on the type you get. Horsepower, belt type, and extra features all impact the price of a garage door opener. Expect to pay between $150 on the low end and $500 or more for a unit with more bells and whistles.

Is it easy to self-install a garage door opener?

Generally, the installation of a garage door opener will require basic handyman skills. The degree of difficulty of installation will largely depend on the type of garage door opener you’ve purchased. Some kits will be easier than others to install. But, as with any DIY project, we recommend closely following the manufacturer's recommendations and instructions before attempting to install a garage door opener on your own. We also recommend working with a partner and whenever in doubt, hiring a professional.

How much does it cost to install a garage door opener?

The cost of hiring a professional for a garage door opener will depend on location, as well as how the scope of your particular installation job. For a basic chain-drive garage door opener installed, you can expect to pay a few hundred dollars but you may be able to hire a handyman on Thumbtack for less. For general reference, see how The Home Depot breaks down garage door opener installation costs, including parts and labor.

What size motor do I need for my garage door?

This depends on the size of the garage door that you need the garage door opener to lift. Is it 7’ or 8’ tall? Does it 800 lbs, or more? For most residential garage doors a half-horsepower to the 1.5-horsepower motor will be enough to get the job done but for single-pane or larger doors you’ll need a more robust motor in your garage door opener.

What special features do I want/need on my garage door opener?

You’ll likely want to make sure that your garage door opener comes with at least one remote control. Other handy features include a wall-mounted PIN pad and lights. There are also some modern safety features that help make your garage more secure and your garage door more user-friendly.

How long do garage door openers last?

Most garage door openers come with some version of a limited lifetime motor warranty and a parts warranty. Also, the better care you take of your garage door opener (making sure it's regularly maintained, cleaned, etc) the longer it will last you.

How often do I need to maintain my garage door opener?

It's a good idea to have someone regularly look at your garage door opener to make sure it's operating correctly. Generally, once per year is enough but if you live in an area of extreme temperature swings you may need to have your garage door opener looked at more often (once every 6 months) than people living in more temperate climates.