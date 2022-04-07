Best car wash soap for 2022

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your car washed is important. Dirt, grime and more can overwhelm an exterior faster than you might think, and the worse the problem gets, the harder it's going to be to get your car shiny like new again. Luckily, it's pretty easy and affordable to get a good car wash soap that will meet your needs, but with so many soaps out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the "best." Of course, everyone has their own idea of what best is, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews.

Key features

1 gallon container

All-in-one shampoo and conditioner

Cleans without stripping wax

Contains ultra-rich conditioners to make your paint shine

Can be used with a foam cannon (dilute 5:1)

This Meguiar's Gold Class car wash soap is a top seller for a few reasons. It's an all-in-one soap, making it easy to use for anyone, it can be used with or without a foam cannon, and it's a good price for a full gallon of product, which can be further diluted to make it last even longer. The formula is designed to clean "without stripping wax protection," so you shouldn't have to worry if your car has been recently waxed and you're just looking for a quick, easy clean.

Key features

1 gallon container

Compatible with foam cannons, foam guns, or bucket washing

pH neutral

"Extra slick"

Leaves "no residue" after rinse

Candy scented

This Mr. Pink car wash soap from Chemical Guys comes in a 1 gallon container, can be used with foam cannons or for bucket washing, and undeniably just looks cooler than most other car soaps that might be sitting in your garage. The formula is pH neutral to prevent wax stripping and it's even candy scented. Who doesn't want their car to smell good?

Key features

Multi-purpose/Multi-surface cleaner

Works on all interior and exterior surfaces except glass or instrument panel screens

Product listing shows the cleaner as being usable on upholstery, fabric, canvas, leather, vinyl, plastic, rubber, bird poop, grease, tree sap, metals, wood trim and more

Mixed and bottled in the USA

This SuperCleaner by CarGuys is a bit different in that it's more of a "general cleaner" than a "soap," but it can still be used on your exterior for spot cleaning. It's made to be used on nearly any surface, interior or exterior, and can clean upholstery, vinyl, plastic, bird poop, tree sap, and more. The product is mixed and bottled in the USA and perhaps best of all, it comes in its own convenient spray bottle.

Key features

16 oz. bottle

Two-in-one premium bodywash shampoo and synthetic gloss enhancer

Extreme foaming wash

pH-balanced

Formulated with a synthetic and carnauba wax to reduce water spots

Dilute by adding 1 oz. to 5 gallons of water

This Chemical Guys Extreme Bodywash & Wax Foaming soap is the most affordable option on our list and packs a huge punch. It comes in a 16 oz. bottle, but don't let that fool you, it can be diluted by adding just 1 oz. into 5 gallons of water. This soap is pH-balanced, formulated with a synthetic and carnauba wax to reduce water spots and as the name says, it produces "extreme" foam.

Key features

1 gallon container

"Contains exclusive blend of high lubricating polymers that bond to paint while releasing dirt and grime for a safe, brilliant finish"

Uses only a "fraction" of the water required for a conventional car wash

Manufacturer says this blend is "safe for any vehicle surface"

This 1 gallon jug of Optimum No Rinse Wash & Shine soap might cost a little more than the others on the list, but it's unique in that, well, it's "no rinse!" This soap should only require 1 - 2 gallons of water total to wash the entire car. As you'd probably expect, it's made to leave no soapy residue after a wash, eliminating the need for additional water. If you're the type of person always doing your best to conserve water, this is the soap for you.

More top picks