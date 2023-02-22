5 must-have car accessories on sale for under $25

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's never a bad time to stock up on your car accessories, but the best time certainly has to be when they're on sale. That's why we pulled together this list of 5 must-have car accessories, all on sale for under $25 right now. Whether you're looking for a trunk organizer, ice scraper, or something else, we hope this list can help you save a few bucks.

$21.20 at Amazon

Key Features:

Manufactured with oxford polyester fabric and reinforced stitching for durability

Features 3 compartments, sidewalls, 12 pockets and a removable divider

Includes reinforced carrying handles

Non-slip velcro strips are included on the bottom

Water- and abrasion-resistant

The Homeve trunk organizer is a durable, affordable option for keeping your car organized. It has 3 compartments and comes with an extra removable divider, as well as 12 pockets. There are built-in handles to make moving it around easier and it even has velcro strips on the bottom to help prevent slippage. Naturally, it's also water- and abrasion-resistant.

$16.88 at Amazon

Key Features:

Easy-to-use for light scratches, swirls and other marks

Made to restore the gloss of your paint by removing water spots, oxidation and other contaminants

Includes a buffer pad

Does not include any "unnecessary color dyes or scents"

Should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint

Made in the USA

If not satisfied with the product, the manufacturer is offering a full refund

This Carfidant scratch and swirl repair solution is great for people who aren't so invested that you want to detail your entire car, but would love to clean up that one scratch or swirl in the paint that's been bugging you for ages. It's easy-to-use by hand, comes with its own buffer pad, and should be safe for use on any clearcoat, single stage or multi-stage paint. It's also made in the USA and Carfidant is offering a full refund for anyone "not 100% satisfied."

$14.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Expands your cigarette lighter socket from 1 to 3

2 USB ports built in

Features an independent power switch

Built-in LED voltage display

Employs a smart recognition chip for prevention of over-current, over-voltage and short-circuits

Includes a 2.3-foot extension cord

Purchase includes a 2 year warranty

When charging devices, total power used can not exceed 100W

This is a great accessory if you're constantly finding yourself frustrated by having only a single cigarette lighter port. Many devices are powered via this power outlet, and it can be pretty annoying to only be able to use one at a time. Well, just like buying power strips for outlets in your home, you can expand your one port to many with this adapter. Not only will it give you three cigarette lighter outlets instead of one, it also includes two built-in USB ports, an independent power switch, a built-in LED voltage display and even a 2.3-foot extension cord.

$19.59 at Amazon

Key Features:

Features a 3-in-1 design including an ice scraper, a snow brush and a squeegee

The squeegee is useful not only for snow, but also for water on the windshield or any glass surface in your home

Extendable up to 47.2-inches

Made with a comfort grip

Easy to disassemble and store

180-degree swiveling snow brush head

If you're anywhere in the States this week, you can probably guess why this particular accessory has been on our minds. With the snow still pelting us, it's imperative to have the best ice scraper you can get. This one is a fantastic option at a killer discount. It's a 3-in-1 tool that includes not only an ice scraper but also a snow brush and a squeegee. It extends up to 47.2 inches, has a comfortable grip, and it's easy to disassemble. As if it needed any more features, it even has a swiveling head to make brushing easier than ever.

$22.94 at Amazon

Key Features:

Calibrated for accuracy within 1% of your exact tire pressure

Measures PSI from 3 - 250

Includes a built-in inflator connector, straight locking chuck, gauge, hose and bleed valve

Compatible with both 1/4-inch and 1/2-inch NPT air compressor outputs

Can handle pressure from "cars, trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, off-road vehicles, RVs, trailers and more"

" Automatically turns on when pressurized air is detected and turns off after 20 seconds of inactivity"

Last but not least, if you're looking for a new tire gauge with a built-in inflator connector to boot, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one. AstroAI is one of the top automotive accessory brands on Amazon and this 30% off deal will save you a few bucks on this essential tool. This gauge is calibrated to give accuracy within 1% of your true tire pressure and can measure PSI from 3 all the way to a rubber-popping 250. It can be used for "cars, trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, off-road vehicles, RVs, trailers and more" and even has automatic on and off functionality. If you need one of these to keep in your glove compartment, this deal is well worth a look.

More Top Picks