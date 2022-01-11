Best portable jump starters for 2022 | Never get stuck with a dead car battery again

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

At some point in your driving life, there's a great chance you're going to have to deal with a dead battery. More often than not, it'll happen at the worst possible moment. Luckily, this isn't as big a deal as it used to be thanks to portable car jump starters (and how-to videos), but with so many out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the "best." Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" portable jump starter is, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews. We've selected jump starters from a number of categories and price points to meet a variety of needs.

Key Features

Delivers 1,500 Peak Amps

Jump Starts cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and boats with up to 6L gas and 5.5L diesel engines

Made for use in temperatures from 14°F to 140°F

Safety features include short circuit protection, over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, overcharge protection, spark-proof protection, reverse polarity protection and high-temperature protection

Includes dual USB 3.0 ports for charging compatible electronic devices

Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available

Includes a 2 year warranty

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 6.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in 14°F all the way up to 140°F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has two built-in USB 3.0 outputs. Like some others, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.

Key Features

Delivers 1,000 Peak Amps - starts vehicles with up to a 6.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engine

Holds up to 20 jump starts on a single charge

Safety features include a "mistake-proof" design, spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection

Includes a built-in LED flashlight with seven light modes including strobe and SOS

Features USB ports for charging electronic devices on the go

Water-resistant (rated at IP65)

Only weighs 2.4 lbs

Includes a 1 year warranty with purchase

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

Key Features

Delivers 2,000 Peak Amps - starts vehicles with up to 8.0L gas engines or 6.5L diesel engines

Features built-in high-speed charging ports for electronic devices

Includes built-in LED flashlight with 3 modes including strobe and SOS modes

3 year warranty included with purchase

The DBPOWER 2000A jump starter offers 2000A peak output in a lightweight 1.35-pound package. It can start vehicles with up to 8.0-liter gas engines or 6.5-liter diesel engines. The package has a built-in smart USB output that provides fast charging for portable USB chargeable devices, and it can even be used to fully charge most iPads up to 5 times, iPhones up to 10 times, Kindles up to 20 times, and AirPods up to 15 times. It also has a built-in LED flashlight with 3 modes (including an SOS mode) so you’ll be able to easily give yourself a jump even in the dark. Last but not least, the company provides a free three-year warranty to every customer.

Key Features

Features a 3.3-inch smart screen

Starts vehicles with up to 8.5L gas/6.0L diesel engines

Get up to 60 jumps from a single charge

Device can achieve a 100% charge in just 1.5 hours

Also a 20000mAh battery bank

Built-in flashlight

24 month warranty

This HULKMAN jump starter is a great choice for those looking to split the difference between power, portability and affordability. It can get you up to an astonishing 60 jumps on a single charge and starts vehicles with up to 8.5-liter gas and 6.0-liter diesel engines. It can also achieve at 100% charge for itself in as little as 1.5 hours. It, like many others, has a built-in flashlight to make night-time charging easier and is water resistant.

Key Features

Delivers 1,700 Peak Amps w/ 425 Cranking Amps of power

12V, 22Ah Clore Proformer Battery

Starts all passenger and light commercial vehicles

Includes built-in 46" heavy-duty #2 AWG Cables

Built-in DC outlet powers 12V accessories

Built-in DC input used to recharge internal battery

The Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry starts all passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. It holds up to 40 jumps per charge and features 1,700 peak amps and 425 cranking amps of power with a 22Ah Clore PROFORMER Battery. The AWG cables attached are 46-inches long and the jump starter even features a built-in DC outlet to power 12 volt accessories.

Key Features

Delivers 1,000 Peak Amps and 500 Starting Amps of power

Built-in reverse polarity alarm tells you when there's an improper connection

Includes a built-in 120 PSI air compressor for tire inflation

Includes a high-powered rotating LED light

Built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port can be used for charging other electronic devices

Charges with a standard extension cord (not included)

This Stanley J5C09 JUMPiT delivers 1,000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps. As a safety precaution, it includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there’s an improper connection, so you won’t have to worry quite as much about user error. This starter also features a built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires, a built-in LED light with 270° rotation in case you need a jump at night, and a built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port. Keep in mind, however, that this jump starter requires but does not include a standard household extension cord for charging.

More Top Picks