Ceramic coating for cars is the final cherry on top when it comes to detailing and protecting your car's paint. If you are a car enthusiast who really wants to keep your ride shiny and clean, then ceramic coating would be a great thing to add. Ceramic coating is like a protective layer that is applied to the exterior of a vehicle in order to help keep the paint clear of damage. Here are the best ceramic coating products that are currently available on Amazon.

$29.94 at Amazon

Key features

3-in-1 waterless wash, coat and shine

No streaks, smears or scratches

Works on cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs, etc.

Instantly removes dirt, grime and grease

Hydrophobic spray that repels water

The Shine Armor Ceramic Coating Top Coat For Cars makes it easy to detail your own car. It contains a 3-in-1 waterless wash, coat and shine. The spray is hydrophobic, so the coating will repel water and keep the paint looking shiny and glossy, even during inclement weather. It will instantly remove dirt, grime and grease once applied and won't leave behind any streaks, smears or scratches.

$87.49 at Amazon

Key features

Can last over 10 years

Applicable to all surfaces

Package includes the ceramic coating, gloves and towels

UV resistant

Extremely hydrophobic water-resistance

The Advanced Graphene Ceramic Coating For Cars is a product that allows you to protect your paint like a professional. Graphene coating is used for aerospace detailing and it protects against dust, UV rays, oil, oxides and other elements that could harm the paint. This package comes with a 3.7-ounce bottle of ceramic coating liquid, gloves, microfiber towels, a crystal plating cloth and a sponge. This graphene ceramic coating can protect your car's paint for up to 10 years.

$34.95 at Amazon

Key features

Uses the highest grade of silicon dioxide (Si02)

8 oz bottle can coat your car up to 5 times

Suitable for cars, trucks, boats motorcycles and RVs

Effective on exterior paint, metal, glass, plastic and rubber

The Nexgen Ceramic Spray Silicon Dioxide uses the highest grade of silicon dioxide. This helps reduce scratches, swirls and streaks from occurring and gives the paint a glossy shine. It's effective on exterior paint, metal, glass, plastic and rubber. This ceramic coating spray comes in a 8-ounce bottle and can coat a regular-sized sedan up to five times.

$23.99 at Amazon

Key features

Coating lasts up to a year

50 ml bottle

Comes with towels, rubber gloves, and a sponge

Enhanced high gloss

Applying the Autokcan 10H Nano Ceramic Coating For Cars will keep your vehicle's paint shiny and safe from the elements. The kit comes with a 50 ml bottle of Autokcan ceramic coating, a microfiber towel, rubber gloves and a sponge. This ceramic coating can last up to a year or longer if your car is washed with a cutting compound to remove paint defects. Autokcan recommends you don't drive the car for 24 hours after applying the ceramic coating to your vehicle.

$73.90 at Amazon

Key features

Glass-like gloss

Lasts up to 3-5 years

Self-cleaning

Waterproof, dirtproof, weatherproof and UV resistant

The Drexler Ceramic Coating for cars can help the average Joe make their car look like it belongs in a showroom. This product comes with a 30 ml bottle of base coat and a 50 ml bottle of top coat spray. It will last up to 3 years with a single base coat and up to 5 years with a second coat. This ceramic coating has a self-cleaning effect that causes water to slide off instead of drying on the surface. This effect keeps the paint cleaner for longer while requiring minimal maintenance. It is waterproof, dirtproof, weatherproof and is UV resistant.

What is the difference between wax coating and ceramic coating?

Wax coating is cheaper than ceramic coating and is easier to apply. However, car wax only sits above the paint's surface while ceramic coating creates a chemical bond that is more durable and much longer lasting, according to "Jay Leno's Garage." Ceramic coating also resists UV rays, water, dirt and other contaminants better than your standard wax coating. It's more expensive and takes more time to apply but is well worth it.

Is ceramic coating good for your car?

There are many benefits of ceramic coating for cars. Ceramic coatings keep the paint clean and better protected against scratches, swirls, bird droppings, rain, snow, and other potential things that may harm the paint. The biggest benefit from applying it to your car yourself is, of course, the money you will save. It can cost a few hundred dollars to have ceramic coating professionally applied, but you could do it yourself for much cheaper.

Is there a downside to ceramic coating?

One of the downsides you could face with ceramic coating a car is not prepping the car's paint properly before it is applied. Not keeping the car dry after applying could also cause issues, like water getting stuck in the coating. A ceramic coating won't remove deep scratches that are already present and can't protect a car from everything after being applied.

How to apply ceramic coating?

Applying ceramic coating can seem intimidating at first glance, but reading the instructions thoroughly or watching some videos online will help you be better prepared. It's best to get the car paint corrected before the ceramic coating is applied, to remove small scratches and other minor imperfections. Applying the ceramic coating can vary depending on the brand and the instructions provided, so follow them closely. But most important, don't work too fast. Start with small sections of the car and work your way around. Keeping the car dry during the application and drying process is key, so it's best to ceramic coat your car in a dry area or in a garage.

What type of ceramic coating should I choose?

There are many different types of ceramic coatings out there, but you should consider how much you care about your vehicle and how long you intend to keep it. The size of the vehicle will determine how big of a bottle you will need to buy. A daily driver may require a better coating than a car that spends most of its days in a garage. It's best to choose a ceramic coating that will keep your paint glossy and clean at all times while not being too expensive.