Battery, range and charging The Ram is packing some serious packs of batteries. The standard model gets 168 kWh and an estimated range of 350 miles. And the optional 229-kWh pack is estimated to deliver 500 miles of range. That's more capacity and range than the others. It also boasts an 800-volt battery system that allows for close to 350-kW charging. The Ford F-150 Lightning has a base battery of 98 kWh with a range around 230 miles. Optional is a 131-kWh pack with between 300 and 330 miles of range, depending on other vehicle specifications. It's the slowest charger, only allowing 150-kW charging maximum. The Silverado EV's battery specs are a bit nebulous. At launch, it will only be available with one battery pack option that GM claims will provide around 400 miles of range. The company didn't give an exact capacity, though. We would guess its size falls between the Ram's 168 and 229 kWh packs. A smaller battery pack will be offered later, with a shorter but unknown range. The Silverado can use 350-kW fast charging like the Ram. Payload, towing and frunk capacity For now, the Ram is the king of both payload and towing capacities. Payload maxes out at 2,700 pounds and towing at 14,000 pounds. The Ford follows it at 2,000 pounds payload and 10,000 pounds towing. Bringing up the rear is the Silverado with 1,300 pounds of payload and 10,000 pounds of towing. But Chevy has said that it plans to introduce a version capable of 20,000 pounds of towing, which hasn't been shown yet. Also worth noting is that the GMC Sierra EV's towing tops out at 9,500 pounds. A unique feature to electric vehicles, and particularly notable on these trucks, is the addition of frunks or front trunks. Ram again has the biggest at 15.7 cubic feet, but the F-150 isn't far behind at 14.1. The Silverado has just 10.7 cubic feet.

Chevrolet Silverado EV