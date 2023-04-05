Now that the 2025 Ram 1500 REV has been revealed, along with its most important specifications, we now have information on all of the mainline Big 3 electric full-size pickup trucks. So it's time to see how the numbers stack up, because trucks are all about numbers. We'll see how the Ram compares to the power, battery capacity, payload, towing and other features of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning.
Power and torque
The Ram has just one powertrain option. It features two electric motors making 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet. That gives it the most powerful standard powertrain, if not the most torque, as the Chevy Silverado EV has 510 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque, while the F-150 Lighting has 452 horsepower and 775 pound-feet.
But the Chevy and Ford each have upgraded motor combinations. The Silverado is the most potent with 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet, and the F-150 has 580 horsepower and 775 pound-feet. The GMC Sierra EV will also be available with this more powerful pair of motors, and most of its specifications will be the same as the Silverado. There are a couple of exceptions which we'll note when they come up.
All three trucks come standard with dual motors and all-wheel drive, regardless of output, battery or trim level. They're all available with locking rear differentials, too.
- Ford F-150 Lightning front low
- Image Credit: James Riswick
Battery, range and charging
The Ram is packing some serious packs of batteries. The standard model gets 168 kWh and an estimated range of 350 miles. And the optional 229-kWh pack is estimated to deliver 500 miles of range. That's more capacity and range than the others. It also boasts an 800-volt battery system that allows for close to 350-kW charging.
The Ford F-150 Lightning has a base battery of 98 kWh with a range around 230 miles. Optional is a 131-kWh pack with between 300 and 330 miles of range, depending on other vehicle specifications. It's the slowest charger, only allowing 150-kW charging maximum.
The Silverado EV's battery specs are a bit nebulous. At launch, it will only be available with one battery pack option that GM claims will provide around 400 miles of range. The company didn't give an exact capacity, though. We would guess its size falls between the Ram's 168 and 229 kWh packs. A smaller battery pack will be offered later, with a shorter but unknown range. The Silverado can use 350-kW fast charging like the Ram.
Payload, towing and frunk capacity
For now, the Ram is the king of both payload and towing capacities. Payload maxes out at 2,700 pounds and towing at 14,000 pounds. The Ford follows it at 2,000 pounds payload and 10,000 pounds towing. Bringing up the rear is the Silverado with 1,300 pounds of payload and 10,000 pounds of towing. But Chevy has said that it plans to introduce a version capable of 20,000 pounds of towing, which hasn't been shown yet. Also worth noting is that the GMC Sierra EV's towing tops out at 9,500 pounds.
A unique feature to electric vehicles, and particularly notable on these trucks, is the addition of frunks or front trunks. Ram again has the biggest at 15.7 cubic feet, but the F-150 isn't far behind at 14.1. The Silverado has just 10.7 cubic feet.
- Chevrolet Silverado EV
Other features
It's also worth noting some interesting features on each of these trucks, as they all have some high-tech and useful tricks. They all feature fully independent suspension and available hands-free driving assist. All three also have onboard power, with at least one 240-volt socket, but maximum output varies. The Silverado gets a win here with 10.2-kW of onboard power, followed by the F-150 at 9.6 and the REV at 7.2. Though the Chevy and Ford's maximum outputs are optional.
Among the Ram's exclusive features are its RamBox bedside bins. They're lockable and watertight. They even feature 115-volt outlets, so you could stow something like a tool and let it charge in there. It also offers a third infotainment screen in front of the front passenger for using navigation and entertainment.
The Chevy has a particularly interesting Midgate, much like the old Avalanche. It allows the part of the bed behind the rear seats to fold down, extending the bed area into the cab. Chevy boasts a cargo floor length of more than 10 feet with the Midgate and tailgate down. The rear tailgate also has an integrated fold-down step. Four-wheel-steering is yet another feature, and on the GMC Sierra EV, it gets Crab Walk from the Hummer.
The Ford has a pretty plain interior, but it does have a nifty fold-down shifter. Coupled with a tray that can sit above it, it can provide a sizable work surface for paperwork or a laptop. But one of our favorite features is the trailering app that provides loads of helpful information, and helps calculate load weight and where to position a load. In combination with various other cameras and guidelines, it makes trailering nearly foolproof. It even won our Tech of the Year award.
Related video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue