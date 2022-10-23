2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV output jumps to 754 hp and 785 lb-ft

A couple of days ago, GMC unleashed its 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup, the luxury truck division's version of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. As has been the case between Chevy and GMC for decades, GMC designers worked to put ample visual difference between the two pickups that share the similar underpinnings. Unlike what's been the historical case, GMC announced output figures for the Sierra EV well above those for the Silverado. Preliminary estimates for the battery-electric Sierra with the dual-motor powertrain are 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. Chevy revealed the 2024 Silverado EV in January with 664 hp and 785 lb-ft in RST trim. We're not sure what happened after the GMC debut, but the Bowtie has updated the Silverado's output to match the GMC with 754 hp and 785 lb-ft.

Chevy truck communications spokesperson Sean Szymkowski submitted a statement to various outlets explaining, "As we prepare for production of the Silverado EV, our engineering team has further refined the estimated performance specs for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First Edition. GM now estimates horsepower to be up to 754 and torque up to an estimated 785 lb-ft when Wide Open Watts mode is engaged." It's possible Chevrolet did so in order to forestall backlash about the disparity, or it's possible the automaker already planned to do so after the GMC dropped. On the ICE side, buyers have got used to powertrain parity, the Silverado and Sierra offering the same engines with the same outputs even with pricing about $3,600 apart on the respective top trims. No matter how the decision was made, the benefits redound to Silverado EV buyers.

By the way, the "Wide Open Watts" reference refers to the driving mode required to extract these peak power figures. In the GMC Sierra EV, this is called Max Power Mode. We're still looking for clarity on the output figures in everyday driving modes, we believe those will be the same 510 hp and 615 lb-ft that's the maximum in the lower trim Silverado EV Work Truck.

With a year to wait before the Silverado RST EV reaches reservation holders, and with the Chevrolet Work Truck providing real-world feedback before the RST arrives, don't be surprised at more tweaks made to both the Silverado and Sierra EVs before they hit the market.

Related video: