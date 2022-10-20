2024 GMC Sierra EV revealed with 754 horsepower, 400 miles of range

This is the 2024 GMC Sierra EV in all its Denali Edition 1 glory. You probably knew this was coming. After all, when Chevrolet debuts a new pickup, the GMC version of said truck is typically quick to follow. That’s exactly the case here yet again as the Sierra EV follows the somewhat recent debut of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV.

Per usual, the Chevy and GMC versions of the electric truck share a lot of similarities. They’re also different in many of the same ways we’re accustomed to within the GM pickup family. The biggest differentiator is design. If the Silverado EV wasn’t your cup of tea, perhaps the Sierra EV is! Just like the Silverado EV, the Sierra rides on GM’s Ultium platform. It’s being offered exclusively in Crew Cab form at launch. GMC designers emphasized its upright stance and proportions as typical truck styling. However, close examination will show a lot of curved edges and a focus on aerodynamics to achieve a lower coefficient of drag.

The front grille is devoid of any flashy patterns, as GMC has opted to go for the shield aesthetic. Light is heavily used to bring a flash of design to the face — the whole grille features a light-up surround. A three-bar charging status indicator can be seen on the front end, and engineers intentionally mounted the headlights lower in the front fascia than usual. For the Denali Edition 1 (the only version of the Sierra EV available at market launch), all of the exterior trim is done in glossy black, except for the areas you might step on, which are finished in a flat black. The rear features GMC’s MultiPro tailgate, and just like the Silverado EV, the Sierra EV comes with the fancy MidGate. GMC calls it the “MultiPro MidGate,” but it’s the same tech used here as you’ll see in the Silverado EV. With the MidGate down, you get nine feet of storage between the cab and the tailgate. Storage can extend out to 11 feet if you use the MultiPro tailgate’s stopper feature with the tailgate down. Also, the MidGate can be folded with a 60/40 split, so you can get that extra length and still retain some backseat passenger room.

All of the powertrain and battery tech is similar to the Silverado EV. That means you get a pair of electric motors for all-wheel drive capability with a combined output of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. You’ll need to be in “Max Power Mode” (we know, much less exciting than WTF mode in the Hummer EV) to realize all that power. Here, the Sierra EV is capable of 0-60 mph sprints of just 4.5 seconds.

GM won’t talk about battery capacity specs, but says the battery is similar — but also slightly different — to what you’d find under the Hummer EV. GMC claims the Sierra EV will be able to travel about 400 miles on a full charge — final EPA numbers will come at a later date. Charging capability is top-notch, as it’s able to charge at 350 kW via an appropriate DC fast charging station. This rate of charging will dump about 100 miles of range into the battery in 10 minutes, GMC says. For AC charging, the Sierra EV comes with a 19.2 kW onboard charging module. You’ll be able to power other things (and charge other EVs) via the Ultium Power Bar accessory that offers 10.2 kW of power by way of 10 available outlets. GM also offers the GM Energy Ultium Home line that makes it possible to directly power a home via the Sierra EV’s battery pack for as long as you have charge in it. How long the battery lasts is dependent on a number of external factors, but GM suggests a home’s “essential necessities” can be powered for up to 21 days on a full battery.

How is it as a truck? GM says maximum towing capacity is 9,500 pounds. Meanwhile, max payload is 1,300 pounds. When you do tow with it, you’ll be glad to know that GM’s Super Cruise with towing capability comes standard on the Denali Edition 1. Expect that to be optional for other trims down the line. Speaking of, GM says that both an AT4 and Elevation trim will be available for the 2025 model year, but not until then.

Those hoping for maximum off-road capability would do well to wait for the AT4, as this Denali is fitted with massive 24-inch wheels — they are the only option. Plus, unlike the Silverado EV, the Sierra EV will have the hilariously cool CrabWalk mode that debuted in the Hummer. That also means it has GM’s four-wheel-steer system, which allows for a significantly cutdown turning radius and much more maneuverability. The Denali Edition 1 is also fitted with an air suspension that can raise or lower the truck up to two inches for whatever the situation calls for.

Both the AT4 and Elevation are shown in a single group picture (available above). They have unique “grille” designs to differentiate them from the Denali, feature the red “GMC” logo instead of a blacked-out one and sport a number of other smaller changes. The AT4 (middle) gets red tow hooks, much smaller wheels with knobby-looking tires and the requisite “AT4” badge on the front door. It also features a 2-inch lift, four-wheel steer and CrabWalk. Meanwhile, the Elevation (left) is fitted with massive wheels, only says “Sierra” on the door and features flat black exterior trim instead of glossy trim seen on the other trucks. GMC says the Elevation will be priced around $50,000 to start and offer multiple range options. The AT4 and Elevation photo is also our only chance to see the Sierra EV in a color other than its gray launch paint for the Denali.

Just as the exterior design is different versus a Silverado EV, the Sierra EV’s interior is unique, too. Instead of a horizontally oriented screen, the Sierra EV gets a big 16.8-inch portrait-oriented screen. It features a big volume knob right in the center on the bottom — yes, the resemblance to the F-150 Lightning’s screen design is uncanny. Because the screen is so large, most of the car’s controls are found within it. However, there is a small row of switches just below the screen that can be used to operate a few vitals. The other screen inside is an 11-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver, and if that’s not enough, a big (multi-color) head-up display is also onboard.

The interior design is classic Denali. It’s simple, not massively flashy and full of premium materials. GM says the open pore wood trim is all real. Quilting of the leather inside the cabin is meant to remind of the front end. Stainless steel grates are used for the premium Bose audio system. Even the wireless phone charger has a wood finish to keep the premium theme going.

Picking up a 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 won’t be cheap, as the price starts at $108,695, including the $1,695 destination charge. There will be no option boxes available to check outside of various accessories. The gray exterior paint and black interior will be the only appearance options, too, so you better like it.

GMC says the AT4 and Elevation trims will come out for the 2025 model year, and it suggests these trucks will start around $50,000. Now that sounds a whole lot more enticing. If you want the fully-loaded Denali Edition 1, though, reservations are open now on GMC’s website. GMC says the Sierra EV will be assembled at both its Detroit-Hamtramck Factory Zero plant and (at a later date) at its Lake Orion, Mich., assembly plant.

Related video: