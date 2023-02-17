2023 Chicago Auto Show Special | Autoblog Podcast #768

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. The trio kick things off with a recap of the Chicago Auto Show and all the important vehicles that debuted there. From there, conversation switched gears to the Super Bowl and the car commercials that played this year. After that, the three discuss a few vehicles they're driving this week, including our new Toyota Sienna long-term test car and 2023 Genesis Electrified G80. Plus, Greg finally gets some time in the crew's long-term Kia EV6 and provides his take on the electric crossover. It all ends with a little twist on the "Spend My Money" segment, as a listener asks for feedback on his latest car purchase.

Autoblog Podcast #768

