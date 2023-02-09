Ram confirms 1500 REV name for electric pickup, production starts in 2024

Ram had a few words to say about its new battery-electric pickup at the Chicago Auto Show. First, the automaker confirmed the name as the Ram 1500 REV. That makes the obvious allusion to the "revolution" Ram has been promising in the space for a while and, frankly, did a good job of delivering on with its three-row hauler. Ram said production starts next year, in 2024, and that we'd get more information about it on Sunday, February 12. Football fans will know that's the same date as the Super Bowl, and everyone who's more interested in the ads than the game knows the place to announce new vehicle information is during a commercial. So, yes, expect to see the 1500 REV in a spot.

The truck's public reveal will happen "in the coming months," Ram boss Mike Koval saying, "We are confident the Ram 1500 REV will push past the competition, offering what will be the leading combination of attributes customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time."

Also on an electric note, we were told at the show that the ProMaster EV van is headed to market this year, making it Ram's first electric vehicle to market. There are electric versions of the ProMaster's European twins on roads across the pond, the Fiat E-Ducato and Peugeot E-Boxer, but we're waiting for U.S.-market specs. Stellantis and Amazon closed a deal last year for Amazon to be the first ProMaster EV customer, thousands of the battery powered delivery vans scheduled to hit roads this year.

