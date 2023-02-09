We got a look at the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek back in September, but now the U.S.-spec version has been revealed, and it has some minor differences to the global model. Specifically, we get more powerful engine options, just like the U.S.-market Subaru Impreza with which it shares its metal bones.

Two basic powertrain variants are offered among four trim levels. The base Crosstrek and Premium get the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder like everywhere else in the world. It makes 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, and it sends power through a standard CVT to all four wheels. And yes, this means that the Crosstrek, just like the Impreza, has lost its manual transmission option. As with the previous model, the new Crosstrek has 8.7 inches of ground clearance, hill start assist, hill descent control, some level of torque vectoring and X-Mode, Subaru's off-road traction mode.

Moving up to Sport or Limited adds the U.S.-only naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, just like an Impreza RS. It still gets a CVT, all-wheel drive, and most of the same off-road features described for the base models. But X-Mode gains a second mode for higher-speed off-road driving. This dual-setting X-Mode is also offered on the Outback Wilderness and Forester Wilderness. The Sport model, shown in these photos, also gets unique lime yellow accents on the outside, and matching fabric accents inside. These higher-output Crosstreks get 18-inch wheels, too, instead of the standard 17-inch units.

Subaru also touts great chassis stiffness over the previous Crosstrek. Due to more adhesive and different welding, it's 10% stiffer. Subaru also added a version of the electric power steering system used in the WRX. We're pretty pleased with the WRX, so this may make the Crosstrek fairly fun in corners.

What's not really different about the Crosstrek is the size. It's basically the same size inside and out, with only negligible fluctuations. The good news is that the price is barely changed, too. The lack of a manual model means that the starting price has gone up, but the MSRP of the old base model with CVT is the same as the new one. Add in the slightly higher destination charge of $1,295, and the $26,290 price for the base Crosstrek is only $70 more than the equivalent previous-gen car. Full pricing for the Crosstrek is below.

Base: $26,290

Premium: $27,440

Sport: $30,290

Limited: $32,190

Standard convenience and comfort equipment includes steering LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, dual 7-inch infotainment and climate screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and rear-seat reminder.

Higher trims get an 11.6-inch infotainment and climate screen and can be equipped with other features such as a wireless phone charging, push-button starting, heated seats, heated mirrors and wipers and navigation. Safety features available optionally and on other trims include rear automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and emergency steering avoidance under 50 mph.

The 2.0-liter-equipped Crosstreks will be arriving first in the spring. They'll be built in Japan like those for other markets. The 2.5-liter cars will come in the summer, and they'll be built at Subaru's factory in Lafayette, Ind.

Find the most recent Chicago Auto Show 2023 news and updates in the Live Blog.

Related video: