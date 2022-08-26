2023 Electrified Genesis G80 priced at $80,920

Genesis' path to an all-electric future takes another step with pricing announced for the 2023 Electrified Genesis G80. The surcharge for battery-powered motivation over internal combustion is in line with what we've seen from other luxury makers, the South Korean automaker setting MSRP for the electric sedan at $80,920 after the $1,095 destination charge. That's about $8,100 above the MSRP of a 2023 G80 3.5T AWD with the top of the line Sport Prestige Package. The Electrified G80 makes 365 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque from its two motors, the 87.2-kWh battery able to power an automaker-estimated range of 285 miles. The standard G80 3.5T Sport makes 375 hp and 391 lb-ft. The electric version's additional 552 pounds of curb weight over the ICE model make it just 0.6-second faster to 60 miles per hour.

There's one trim and it's fully loaded. About the only way to add to the price will be to spec a metallic or pearl exterior paint for $575 or a matte paint for $1,500. Spotters can tell any EV variant from the ICE variant by the solid G-matrix Crest Grille on the electric car, the 19-inch turbine-style wheels, and the rear bumper bereft of exhaust tips. Some buyers will also choose the exclusive appointments that can be tells. Outside, that's Matira Blue paint, named after a beach on Bora Bora. Inside, the options sheet contains an exclusive Dark Lagoon and Glacier White interior treatment and forged wood trim.

Owners will get free 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America for the first three years of ownership. Rapid charging at 350 kW can take the pack from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes under ideal conditions. For the time being, Genesis says our market will not get the solar panoramic roof offered in internationally.

The Electrified G80 joins the GV60 at select Genesis dealerships in four states: California, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. The automaker will add retail locations in four more states in September: Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Washington. For best results, shoppers should sign up for a Genesis concierge who can pair them with the most appropriate retailer.

