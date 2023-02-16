The 2023 Chicago Auto Show played host to a number of reveals this year, and we were there to capture all of them. In traditional auto show fashion, that means you’re getting a mega gallery of galleries to flip through and see all the vehicles on the show floor.
Our Editors’ Picks from the show are already out — spoiler alert, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander took home the prize. That said, there were other important reveals like the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport and the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. We also learned some interesting tidbits, such as the fact that VW is considering a pickup, and Jeep owners really are plugging in.
To see the photos, scroll on down and start flipping through those galleries.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with carbon fiber wheels
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
Jeep Wrangler Anniversary Editions
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
2023 BMW XM
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
Ram Revolution Concept
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Pace Car — Toyota Camry
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Pace Car — Toyota Camry
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
Everything else at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
