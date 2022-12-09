Future Classics, Acura Integra Type S and Cadillac Escalade-V | Autoblog Podcast #759

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They jump right in with some news that Toyota may revive the Land Cruiser in the U.S., followed by rumors of a Nissan GT-R successor. From there, it's on to official confirmation of the Acura Integra Type S revival, followed by a partial rundown of Hagerty's 2023 Bull Market List. After that, it's time for some road test updates. Greg talks about his time in Autoblog's long-term BMW 330e PHEV and contrasts it with the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Byron has been driving a Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX-30 and an Infiniti Q50 — serving as a perfect launch pad for a look back at 2022's best sport sedans. After that, it's a preview of Autoblog's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #759
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Return of the Land Cruiser?
- Nissan's GT-R successor
- Acura Integra Type S confirmed
- Hagerty's 2023 Bull Market List
What we've been driving
- 2022 BMW 330e long-term update
- 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series
- 2023 Infiniti Q50
- 2023 Mazda CX-30
- Best sport sedans for 2023
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Related video: