Hagerty released its annual Bull Market list Wednesday, calling out a mix of 10 cars and one motorcycle the classic insurance giant expects to gain value in 2023. This year's list has a pretty generous spread of American and imported vehicles, from a Lamborghini that could fetch upwards of $380,000 all the way down to a relatively humble Suzuki with a stimulating name.

If you feel like you've missed the boat on a collector car, there may be an alternative on this list that you can still pick up cheap — or at least before it becomes any more expensive. The price ranges here are for vehicles in "excellent" condition, so don't be intimidated by apparent cost of entry. If you just want one to drive, you won't need to fork over quite this much. Without further ado, let's dive in.

1992–2006 AM General Hummer H1 ($105,000–$127,300)

This classic testosterone supplement is just road legal enough to be considered a car, but calling it an "SUV" feels like downplaying its capability. GM's Hummer brand helped revitalize interest in road-going versions of the AM General HMMWV, especially among Gen Xers, Hagerty says. The insurer says it's long overdue for a price climb.

1968–1970 AMC AMX ($30,500–$40,600)

It's quite a leap from AM General to AMC, but here we are. Do you buy that the AMX is ready to head to the moon? Hagerty calls it an underdog; we'd call it leftovers. As interesting as these are, there's a reason the classic craze of the late '90s and early 2000s largely overlooked this classic outsider. Put that way, maybe it's due after all ...

2008–2015 Audi R8 (Manual) ($154,000–$186,700)

The everyday supercar for a post-Acura-NSX world. Audi's Lamborghini-adjacent, quattro-equipped sports coupe turned a lot of heads in 2008, just as its successor continues to do today. It's still one of the most livable supercars and early manual models are borderline affordable. This one doesn't surprise us one bit.

2001–2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ($31,400–$39,300)

While GM performance fans may tell you the Z06 was merely a product of engineering knowledge gathered from Corvette Racing's many successful national and international campaigns, there's more than a kernel of truth to the notion that the Z06 was an almost direct response to the success of the V10-powered Dodge Viper. The original Z06 has been the darling of track day enthusiasts for two decades now, but clean examples are starting to become collectible.

1936–1947 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead ($90,300–$115,000)

This one's an outsider for a couple of reasons. Not only is it the only two-wheeled example on this year's list, but it also radically skews the definition of "classic" in this context. Production of the Knucklehead spanned World War II, making this a prewar throwback that Hagerty believes will only become more valuable.

2001–2010 Lamborghini Murciélago ($302,700–$342,700)

The Murciélago was the first V12 Lamborghini of the Audi era, and it showed. Lamborghini build quality, performance and reliability all took mighty upswings under the Germans, and while the Murciélago will never be as desirable as some of its contemporaries (Hagerty singled out the Porsche Carrera GT as an example), it will continue to become more desirable every year.

2004–2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren ($329,300–$380,700)

Hagerty calls this a "forgotten" supercar, but that leaves us to ask by whom it was forgotten, exactly? OK, so it lacks the gravitas (and Gullwing doors) of the SLS AMG, and its 617 horsepower is far less impressive in a world of $65,000 Challenger Hellcats, but it's still one heck of a performance machine, and Hagerty thinks it will only become more desirable.

2003–2008 Nissan 350Z ($37,500–$44,900)

Remember, the prices listed here reflect cars in excellent condition. It's still very much possible to get one of Nissan's resurrected Zs for a song, but clean, low-mileage examples are expected to go up in value. Like the Corvette and Audi R8, it's still possible to buy a Z in a showroom; heck, the current model is still related by way of its fundamental chassis design. That should help keep values down, but if you want a back-to-basics Z with a passably modern interior, you might want to make a move now before prices creep up any more.

1985–1993 Saab 900 Turbo ($22,200–$25,800)

Born from jets; bred for academia. Now, it's up to young enthusiasts to start gobbling up these quirky old fastback sedans. We're on board.

1991–1998 Suzuki Cappuccino ($12,200–$16,700)

This picture really says it all. The Cappuccino is not a big car, and it just so happens that it's priced to match, at least for now. It may look like a bumper car, but it's packing 63 horsepower. Nah, that's not a lot, but it is the size of a flip-flop.

1984–1988 Toyota Pickup 4x4 ($20,700–$26,700)

Marty McFly saw this one coming. Literally. Hagerty calls this one a good buy for enthusiasts who have been priced out of the Land Cruiser and Bronco market, but still want a 4x4 with some vintage flair. Younger folks are starting to take an interest in these, chasing down the older folks who currently own 43% of examples insured with Hagerty. Someday, Jennifer. Someday.