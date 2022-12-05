2024 Acura Integra Type S is official, looks like a luxurious Civic Type R

Rumors have flown about an Acura Integra Type S since the Integra Prototype was revealed last year, and today, Acura confirms those rumors. The Integra Type S is real. It’s under development, and it’s coming in summer 2023.

Photos of a camouflaged test car are what we get for visuals right now, and it looks decidedly more aggressive than a regular Integra. The front end is completely different. Camo is hiding a hood bulge of sorts. On the side, much wider fenders play host to massive tires. Visually, it looks like it’s rocking the same size wheel and tire setup as the new Civic Type R with its big 265-section-width tires. In the rear, the Type R wing is replaced by a subtle lip spoiler. Plus, the Integra gets an entirely different rear bumper with some diffuser vanes on either side. Framed by this lower valence is a tri-tip center-exit exhaust. You’ll notice that all three tips are the same size, unlike the Type R that has two smaller tips and one extra-large one. This suggests the Type S will get a unique exhaust system, similar to how the regular Integra has a unique exhaust versus the Civic Si.

Details from Acura are thin, but suggest the Integra Type S will essentially be a Civic Type R that’s been given a dose of luxury in a new body. It’ll be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes “over 300 horsepower.” This is surely the Type R’s engine. A six-speed manual transmission is the exclusive shifting option, and just like the Type R, the Integra Type S is fitted with a limited-slip differential. Acura says it will provide “ultimate street performance and driver engagement.”

More details beyond the above will have to wait until a later date. Acura says the Type S is coming for the 2024 model year and set to go on sale in the summer of 2023.

