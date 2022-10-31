One of the OEMs holding down the fort at SEMA this year is Volkswagen, and it has revealed most of its concepts for the show. They're mainly showcases for the company's line of accessories for each vehicle, with a few minor custom add-ons. Though these aren't all of the automaker's show cars. Apparently there's a special GLI concept coming tomorrow, November 1. But in the meantime, let's look at the rest of the customized rides VW has brought.

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept

Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

open fullscreen close fullscreen

















VW Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept We'll start with the flashiest pair of vehicles so far, the Basecamp concepts. The Atlas Basecamp has the Camping Concept suffix on it. The basis is a VR6-equipped Atlas SEL with the Basecamp appearance package, which adds fender flares, rocker panels and bumper additions. It also picks up Fifteen52 wheels VW sells. VW then added an H&R Springs suspension lift kit, wheel spacers and all-terrain tires to give it some more off-road usability. Other VW accessories include roof rack crossbars, a camera rear-view mirror, center console safe, tablet holder, floor liners and a Thule roof basket and awning. Parts not available from VW, at least not yet, include the bold vinyl graphics, a prototype air pump in the cargo bay from a company called NSV, as well as a set of LED floodlights to provide lighting around the vehicle.

VW Taos Basecamp Active Concept

Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Taos Basecamp Active Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Taos Basecamp Active Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Taos Basecamp Active Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Taos Basecamp Active Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Taos Basecamp Active Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Taos Basecamp Active Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW Taos Basecamp Active Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

open fullscreen close fullscreen













VW Taos Basecamp Active Concept Though it has a different suffix, the Taos Basecamp Active Concept is very similar to the Atlas, albeit smaller. It starts as a Taos with the same kind of Basecamp appearance package, along with VW's Fifteen52 17-inch wheels. It also gets an H&R Springs suspension lift and all-terrain tires. The VW accessories it features are roof crossbars, bike racks, the camera rear-view mirror, tablet holder, floor liners, and a rear seat cover. It does get a custom cargo divider and trunk lighting not currently available, though, as well as special graphics.

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept

Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept Image Credit: VW

open fullscreen close fullscreen



















VW ID.4 Drone Command Concept A slightly unusual concept is this ID.4. It's been built in collaboration with the Tennessee Valley Authority utility company with the idea that it could be used to respond to utility outages, likely for inspecting issues like downed lines. The reason we say that is because of its main feature: an onboard drone. It's stored in the custom cargo area, and the platform roof rack is the takeoff and landing pad. The cargo area also houses other equipment and a power station. Besides the drone equipment, it has 18-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, reworked suspension to handle the extra payload, emergency flashing lights and floodlights, and a variety of VW accessories.

VW GTI Accessories Concept

Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW GTI Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW GTI Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW GTI Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW GTI Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW GTI Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW GTI Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW GTI Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW ID.4 Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW ID.4 Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW ID.4 Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW ID.4 Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW ID.4 Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW ID.4 Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

VW ID.4 Accessories Concept Image Credit: Volkswagen

open fullscreen close fullscreen

























