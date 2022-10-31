Electric Jeep CJ leads Jeep, Ram SEMA debuts

Stellantis is kicking off its SEMA reveals with a trio of show trucks from Jeep and Ram. While the total number of in-house custom vehicles is a little smaller than some past years, they still are quite striking. They also preview potential new products from the brands.

Jeep CJ Surge Concept

Just as in the past, Stellantis has built a gorgeous resto-mod. This one started as a CJ SUV, and it has a real eye to the future. Under the hood is a 268-horsepower electric motor. It seems to be a slightly different setup than what was used on the Jeep Magneto concept, which had more power. Jeep makes no mention of a transmission, just that it has a two-speed four-wheel-drive transfer case. The transfer case sends power to Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) crate Dana 44 axles. Power is supplied by a 400-volt, 24-module lithium-ion battery pack mounted behind the seats. What's especially interesting about all this is that Jeep says this truck is a build to explore what could go into a Mopar EV conversion kit. So we may see something along these lines available in the next couple yof ears to go up against the still-in-development GM eCrate kit.

Of course, Jeep didn't stop with just putting an electric powertrain in the CJ Surge. It has been lifted by 2 inches and fitted with 18-inch Black Rhino wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires. The body appears to have been stretched, and the hood has a custom power dome. The windshield has been chopped by 2 inches, and wider fender flares have been fitted. JPP JK bumpers are mounted front and rear along with JPP skid plates. It also has custom rock rails, roll cage, bikini top and the orange, black and blue color scheme. We're particularly partial to the houndstooth seat inserts, but the whole thing is gorgeous and has us excited for more EV conversion options.